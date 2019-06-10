Man Utd 'Agree Personal Terms' With Aaron Wan-Bissaka Ahead of Potential £60m Deal

Manchester United are thought to have agreed personal terms with Crystal Palace wonderkid Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with the two clubs now left negotiating a transfer fee.

United failed in a £40m bid for the right-back over the weekend, with Palace refusing to budge from their £60m valuation for one of England's brightest young prospects.

It's confirmed! #ManchesterUnited want to close for Aaron #WanBissaka. He is the first choice of #Solskjear as a RB. Agreement with him for a contact until 2024. Now #RedDevils are talking with #CrystalPalace to finalize the deal. #transfers #MUFC #mutd https://t.co/0oIbRFX03N — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 9, 2019

The two clubs are locked in negotiations as United remain eager to avoid paying that full fee but, according to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira, the Red Devils have already agreed terms with Wan-Bissaka, as they look to push through a move.

Schira claims that, should he move to Old Trafford, Wan-Bissaka will pen a five-year deal, and he will instantly become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-choice right-back.

With Antonio Valencia leaving the club this summer, United's only recognised right-back is young Diogo Dalot, who has been tipped to feature in a more advanced role going forward. 33-year-old Ashley Young was often used in the position, but many fans have called for him to be replaced in the lineup. As a result, strengthening in that position is one of Solskjaer's top priorities.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Chelsea starlet Reece James and Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Meunier have also been linked with a switch to Old Trafford, but Wan-Bissaka is thought to be one of United's 'principle' transfer targets.

The 21-year-old was one of the Premier League's outstanding performers last season, showcasing his outstanding one-on-one defending skills in each of his 35 appearances for Palace.

Manchester City and Chelsea have both been linked with Wan-Bissaka in the past, as have Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, and it appears as though United are determined not to miss out on the youngster's signature.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka made more tackles (129) than any other defender in the 2018/19 Premier League season.



🎶 ‘Your wingers don’t like him.’ 🎶 pic.twitter.com/mXRvM54Z8l — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 14, 2019

The Red Devils are on the lookout for young, English stars who can help improve the team instantly. Alongside Wan-Bissaka, they have been heavily linked with the likes of Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and West Ham's Declan Rice, as they look to create a new home-grown core.