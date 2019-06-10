Man Utd Preparing Improved Bid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Red Devils Test Crystal Palace's Resolve

Manchester United are reported to be preparing an improved bid in the region of £50m for Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as the Red Devils look to test the South London side's resolve regarding the 21-year-old.

United are believed to have been chasing a new right-back since January, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identifying it as a problem position due to the departure of Antonio Valencia, the age of Ashley Young and the inexperience of Diogo Dalot.

Wan-Bissaka - one of the Premier League's breakout stars of last season - has widely been reported as the primary target, with such reports mounting in recent days. The most recent of which claims United have already agreed personal terms with the England Under-21 defender.

With a transfer fee seemingly all that is left to hash out, then, the Mirror have reported that United are now preparing a bid in the region of £50m, and believe they have a chance of Palace agreeing to that figure despite their noted resolve to hold out for £60m.

The report notes that a previous bid closer to the £40m was rejected by Roy Hodgson's side, so it certainly seems as if they are not prepared to sell themselves short for one of their key players.

The news comes after other claims this weekend that United had already submitted a 'substantial bid', so it seems likely that this story has legs.