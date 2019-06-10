Mateo Kovacic 'Says Yes' to Inter Move Ahead of Imminent Chelsea Departure

By 90Min
June 10, 2019

Chelsea's on-loan midfielder Mateo Kovacic is said to have already committed to a move to Inter this summer, with parent club Real Madrid eager to sell.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea have no option to sign him permanently. They have been tipped to pursue negotiations with Real, although their imminent transfer ban has threatened to block this move.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

As such, with Chelsea hesitating to pursue the deal, La Repubblica (via Calciomercato) state that Inter have already approached Real to try negotiate a transfer.

New boss Antonio Conte is thought to want a loan deal for Kovacic, with a view to a permanent transfer. No deal has been agreed as of yet, although both sides are keen to see the move go through.

Chelsea have previously been tipped to push through a deal for Kovacic, either as part of Eden Hazard's move to the Santiago Bernabeu or separately. However, with Hazard's move to Madrid now complete, Chelsea would have to pursue a regular transfer.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

It is thought that, should Chelsea act quickly, their transfer ban would not restrict a move for Kovacic, as it simply prevents the club from registering new players. Given Kovacic is already registered as a Chelsea player as a result of his loan, the Blues may be able to complete the deal before his loan officially expires this summer.

Manager Maurizio Sarri has spoken of his desire for Chelsea to sign Kovacic, but even his future is up in the air at the minute. The manager is widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge for Juventus, and it remains to be seen whether the Blues would remain keen on Kovacic without Sarri.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Last season, the Croatian made 51 appearances in all competitions, but his performances often left fans frustrated. He failed to score during his time with the Blues and often preferred to sit deep in midfield, rather than push forward into the penalty area.

With Chelsea facing criticism for often lacking any real cutting edge, many supporters believe that Kovacic should not be re-signed, and any incoming manager should prioritise building a team around the likes of academy graduates Ruben Loftus-Cheek or Mason Mount.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message