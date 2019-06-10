Ronald Koeman Admits Netherlands Attack Must Improve After Nations League Final Defeat

By 90Min
June 10, 2019

Ronald Koeman has hinted his Netherlands side lack an out and out striker after watching the team fall to a 1-0 defeat against Portugal in the inaugural Nations League final on Sunday night.

The Oranje reached the final after beating England 3-1 on Thursday to set up the clash with the tournament hosts, but a lack of cutting edge in the final third saw Koeman's side fail to muster any meaningful efforts at goal.

Goncalo Guedes scored the only goal of the game, firing a fierce effort beyond Jasper Cillessen with half an hour remaining. 

While Netherlands continued to see plenty of the ball in the closing stages, Rui Patricio was barely tested as the hosts saw out the victory with relative ease. Their lack of potency up front was evident all evening, with the former Everton boss highlighting a lack of firepower for their shortcomings.

“We know where we come from, but we also know where we can improve," Koeman told NOS, via Football Oranje. "Defensively and in midfield it looks good. Let’s hope we get more at the front in the coming years." 

After only managing one shot on target all match, Koeman's tactics were placed under question, with his side failing to cause Portugal problems, despite the presence of soon to be Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

A lack of continuity in the Dutch play meant they gave possession away in attacking moments, with Koeman unhappy with how his side dealt with the ball.

"I thought we were inaccurate. Occasionally we played the long ball, while that was not possible at all," he added. "We should have held the ball longer, we did not do enough in the first half. But Portugal defended better than England."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message