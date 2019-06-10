Toby Alderweireld Responds to Rumours Over Tottenham Future as Spurs Are Linked With Nathan Ake

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld has revealed that he plans to stay at the club and be a Spurs player next season.

The news comes after Spurs were recently linked with a move for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake as an apparent replacement for the Belgian international.

But in an interview with La Dernière Heure Alderwereld said: "Yes, yes, I still have a contract so I'll be there, and after a few weeks of vacation I'll have the freshness and the desire to start the season again in Tottenham."



Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The defender was part of the Tottenham team that lost the Champions League final to Liverpool and Alderweireld admits the defeat is still having an effect: "This week, I had a hard time digesting the loss.

"When you lose a Champions League final, you want to go home with your family and not see football for a few weeks.

"But after a few days, I turned the button and I charged my penultimate batteries one last time. It's time for the season to be over."



Alderweireld has consistently been linked with a move away from Tottenham - in particular, a move to Manchester United - but Spurs fans will take heart from his latest comments. However, the Belgian's contract expires in 2020, and the Lilywhites might lose him for nothing next summer unless they offer him an extension.

3 wins in 3 games! Up next is Scotland on Tuesday! Lets keep this momentum going boys! 💪🏻🇧🇪👹 #EuropeanQualifiers pic.twitter.com/vwRuyXoKrK — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) June 8, 2019

Alderweireld was speaking with the media following Belgium's 3-0 win over Kazakhstan, which leaves the Red Devils top of Group I in their Euro 2020 qualifying group.