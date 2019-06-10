UEFA President Voices Support for Proposed Rule Changes Concerning Head Injuries in Football

By 90Min
June 10, 2019

UEFA want to introduce new rules that propose additional substitutions for players who have suffered knocks to the head in order to receive concussions testing.

This proposal comes after Jan Vertonghen suffered a head injury after a clash with Toby Alderweireld and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana during Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League semi-final first leg loss against the Amsterdam side. Vertonghen was initially treated by medical staff before returning to the match, but walked off the pitch moments later in obvious discomfort.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, the football players' organisation FIFPro want to introduce changes that would allow concussed substitutes to come off. UEFA asked for a review of the rules in place back in May, while also asking IFAB and FIFA to enforce a rule that would prevent these players from coming back onto the pitch.

The president of UEFA, Aleksandr Ceferin, is very supportive of this proposed change, stating: "After Vertonghen's situation I was scared something would happen.

"Because it was clear when he came back that he didn't feel well. He could die there.

"We will have discussions with FIFA about it to change the laws of the games. Assessment is easier [in 10 minutes]. Now it is crazy. And you can die because of that.

"I don't see it as a problem, FIFA is also interested in solving this issue. If something were to happen we would regret it forever. The rule change wouldn't influence the game, change the game or make it less interesting [...] FIFA is very, very, interested in this."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Vertonghen played in the second leg of the semi-final against Ajax, albeit wearing a protective mask. He also played 90 minutes in Tottenham's Champions League final defeat against Liverpool.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message