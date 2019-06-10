UEFA President Voices Support for Proposed Rule Changes Concerning Head Injuries in Football

UEFA want to introduce new rules that propose additional substitutions for players who have suffered knocks to the head in order to receive concussions testing.

This proposal comes after Jan Vertonghen suffered a head injury after a clash with Toby Alderweireld and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana during Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League semi-final first leg loss against the Amsterdam side. Vertonghen was initially treated by medical staff before returning to the match, but walked off the pitch moments later in obvious discomfort.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, the football players' organisation FIFPro want to introduce changes that would allow concussed substitutes to come off. UEFA asked for a review of the rules in place back in May, while also asking IFAB and FIFA to enforce a rule that would prevent these players from coming back onto the pitch.

The president of UEFA, Aleksandr Ceferin, is very supportive of this proposed change, stating: "After Vertonghen's situation I was scared something would happen.

"Because it was clear when he came back that he didn't feel well. He could die there.

"We will have discussions with FIFA about it to change the laws of the games. Assessment is easier [in 10 minutes]. Now it is crazy. And you can die because of that.

"I don't see it as a problem, FIFA is also interested in solving this issue. If something were to happen we would regret it forever. The rule change wouldn't influence the game, change the game or make it less interesting [...] FIFA is very, very, interested in this."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Vertonghen played in the second leg of the semi-final against Ajax, albeit wearing a protective mask. He also played 90 minutes in Tottenham's Champions League final defeat against Liverpool.