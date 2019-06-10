Xherdan Shaqiri & Liverpool Face Anxious Wait Over Injury Report After Knock Against England

By 90Min
June 10, 2019

Liverpool are sweating over the fitness of Xherdan Shaqiri after the winger limped off injured during Switzerland's Nations League match with England at the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimarães on Sunday.

Shaqiri, who played 65 minutes in Switzerland's 0-0 draw with the Three Lions, signalled his discomfort to the bench and was subsequently taken off. 

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

The injury will surely be of concern to Jurgen Klopp as he prepares his squad for a season where winning the Premier League is surely the priority.

The Mirror reported that the Liverpool winger appeared to pull a muscle and headed straight for the medical room, though there have been no official updates on his status as of yet.

Shaqiri has a history of muscle injuries, most notably in the 2013/14 season with former club Bayern Munich, where he suffered three torn muscle bundles, although he hasn't had a major muscle injury since then. 


His last injury came during the 2017/18 season that saw Stoke relegated from the Premier League, but this was not serious and he didn't miss any matches. 

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Last season proved to be a massive turnaround for Shaqiri, who went from being relegated with Stoke City in May 2018 to a Champions League winner with Liverpool in June 2019. He contributed a total of six goals and five assists in 30 appearances for the Reds, including two assists in their successful Champions League campaign. 


Shaqiri has been linked with a move away from Anfield despite the Switzerland star's intention to stay at the club. 

