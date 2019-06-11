Arsenal Join Napoli & AC Milan in Race for Breakout Besiktas Star Dorukhan Tokoz

Arsenal will send scouts to watch Besiktas midfielder Dorukhan Tokoz turn out for Turkey against Iceland on Tuesday, having been impressed by the 23-year-old in their 2-0 win over France.

Tokoz was instrumental in steering Turkey towards victory against the reigning world champions, grabbing an assist for Cengiz Under's strike shortly before half-time, whilst he also kept Paul Pogba quiet throughout the game.

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

He impressed throughout, and now Fotospor claim that Arsenal will send scouts to fully evaluate Tokoz when he takes on Iceland.

However, they will not be alone, as representatives of both AC Milan and Napoli will also travel to Iceland to take in Tokoz's performance.

Besiktas president Fikret Orman is said to want €25m for the 23-year-old, who only arrived at the club last summer for around €150,000.





After breaking into the side in November 2018, Tokoz went on to make 25 appearances for the Super Lig giants, registering three goals and three assists in all competitions. Operating primarily as a defensive midfielder, Tokoz quickly established himself as one of Besiktas' most important players, and he has carried that form over onto the international stage.

With Aaron Ramsey leaving the club to head to Juventus, Arsenal may find themselves needing to source a replacement. The Welshman brought goals and energy to Unai Emery's side, similar to Tokoz's impact at Besiktas.

Defensively solid, Tokoz even filled in at right-back last season, and this versatility could be appealing to Emery, who had to deal with a number of injuries to key defenders throughout the campaign.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Hector Bellerin missed a large part of last season after suffering a serious knee injury, and he may not be ready in time for the start of the next campaign. With Stephan Lichsteiner leaving the club and Carl Jenkinson linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium, Emery may need to find an option who can fill in until Bellerin returns.