Copa America: 6 Young Players to Watch Out for at the 2019 Tournament

The Copa America is nearly upon us. South America's finest will be on show for the world to see, as will special guests Qatar and Japan (for some reason).

There will be plenty of household names, but also a number of exciting youngsters who are fighting to propel themselves into the spotlight.

Here are six young players for you to look out for at the Copa America.

Yangel Herrera

Country: Venezuela

If you recognise the name of 21-year-old Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera, that's likely because he was picked up by Manchester City in the summer of 2017. Work permit issues have seen Herrera loaned out to New York City FC and now Huesca, but he is yet to turn out for the Citizens at any level.





Herrera is an impressive blend of power and technical ability, and he already has five years of experience in senior football to his name. His has already developed physically, but can also rely on his creativity to beat a defender.

With Pep Guardiola looking for a long-term replacement for Fernandinho, he will be incredibly eager for Herrera to be handed his long-awaited work permit. Such a role is perfectly suited to the Venezuelan, and fans around the world will get to see that this summer.

Santiago Arzamendia

Country: Paraguay

For the majority of 2017, few would have batted an eyelid at Paraguay left-back Santiago Arzamendia, but that could hardly be further from the case these days. The 21-year-old forced his way into selection after impressing for club side Cerro Porteno, and his stock appears to be rising with each passing day.

There's a sense of Trent Alexander-Arnold about Arzamendia. Attacking is his primary focus, and his wand of a left foot allows him to whip in outstanding cross after outstanding cross. His ability to pick out a man in the box is incredible, so expect Paraguay to call on him time and time again.

His skill with the ball at his feet has even seen him pushed forward into an attacking role, and he rarely disappoints. A string of good performances this summer could earn Arzamendia a big-money switch to Europe sooner rather than later.

Eder Militao

Country: Brazil

Eder Militao seems to have been around for an eternity, so you'd be forgiven for forgetting he is just 21 years old. He has starred for Sao Paulo, he excelled for Porto, and he will soon take his skills to Real Madrid. In the meantime, fans can enjoy watching him turn out for Brazil.

If you've never seen Militao play, you're in for a treat. Rarely is a centre-back so athletically gifted, but his game is far more than just speed and power. His attacking capabilities are every bit as exciting, just as you'd expect from a Brazilian defender.

There's a good reason why Zinedine Zidane moved to sign Militao just hours after he returned to Los Blancos. Sit back and enjoy.

Takefusa Kubo

Country: Japan

As the youngest player at the entire tournament, all eyes will be on Japan's 18-year-old Takefusa Kubo, but that's nothing new to him.

'The Japanese Messi' was tipped for greatness when, as a ten-year-old, he joined Barcelona's academy in 2011, only to lose his eligibility to play for the club four years later as the Blaugrana were found to have broken FIFA regulations. He returned to Japan, where he has continued to shine.

Kubo is an outstanding talent who knows how to use his low centre of gravity to leave opponents in awe. Quick and deceptively strong, he truly is a defender's nightmare, and it seems just a matter of time before he returns to Europe.

Federico Valverde



Country: Uruguay

Federico Valverde is already fairly well known to European fans, as the Uruguay sensation managed to break through at Real Madrid last season. However, for a large part of the campaign, minutes were hard to come by for the 20-year-old, so he will certainly be looking forward to this summer's football.

Already an established part of the Uruguay setup, Valverde is a box-to-box powerhouse who boasts incredible vision on the pitch. His ability to drift into space is superb, and he constantly uses that skill to make troublesome runs beyond the defence.

You'll see him making a tackle on the edge of his own penalty area, before bursting forward to turn defence into attack in an instant. This is only the beginning of what will surely be an incredible career.

Wuilker Farinez

Country: Venezuela

For several years now, Venezuela goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez has earned fans across the world. Whether it be for his country or club side Millonarios, the 21-year-old has a habit of making the impossible seem possible.

Standing at around 5'11, Farinez is far from your typical goalkeeper, so he uses his incredible positioning to ensure he can protect his goal. His slight frame makes him impressively agile, allowing him to run out of goal to clean up long balls. He is also incredibly comfortable with the ball at his feet, and is often tasked with kick-starting his team's counter-attacks.

He's like Manuel Neuer, but if the German was left in the dryer for a bit too long. However, make no mistake about it, Farinez is a top goalkeeper. Expect to see him move to Europe in the very near future.