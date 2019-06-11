Didier Deschamps Seemingly Confirms Ferland Mendy Will Join Real Madrid Despite Medical Concerns

France manager Didier Deschamps has confirmed that Lyon full-back Ferland Mendy is set to join Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos this summer and the move is now expected to take place in the coming days.

Mendy is currently on international duty with France and Les Bleus manager Deschamps has confirmed that the 24-year-old will join La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference (as quoted by AS), Deschamps said: "Two years ago he [Mendy] was in the second division and now he will play at Real Madrid. His development is stunning."

The deal is worth a reported £50m with Mendy set to have a second medical with Real on Wednesday as the club has concerns about his issues with his hip. However, the France international is confident that he will be able to pass the medical.

Mendy started his career at Le Havre, where he made 51 appearances in three seasons before signing for Lyon in 2017 for approximately €6m.





He has been excellent in his first two campaigns with Lyon, being named in the UNFP Ligue 1 Team of the Year in both seasons, impressing with his pace, dribbling and tackling ability.





His displays started to attract the attention of many of Europe's top clubs and in recent months he has been heavily linked with a move to Real.

His performances earned him a France call-up and in November 2018 he made his senior international debut in a friendly against Uruguay.





Mendy has made 79 appearances for Lyon, scoring three goals.





France play Andorra in their fourth Euro 2020 qualifying fixture on Tuesday at 7:45 pm at the Estadi Nacional.