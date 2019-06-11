Germany Star Dzsenifer Marozsan Suffers Broken Toe, Her World Cup in Doubt

One of the favorites at the Women's World Cup has suffered a significant setback.

By Avi Creditor
June 11, 2019

Germany star Dzsenifer Marozsan suffered a broken toe that will keep her out for the remainder of the group stage and perhaps the entirety of the tournament, Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg confirmed on Tuesday.

Marozsan, who is a stalwart on European giant Lyon, played the full 90 minutes in Germany's 1-0 win over China to open the competition. She suffered the injury early in the match and played through it before being diagnosed later that night.

The 27-year-old playmaker will, at the very least, miss Germany's remaining group matches against Spain and South Africa–and perhaps more beyond that.

“We will try and get her back on the field during this tournament, but we cannot say for sure yet,” Voss-Tecklenburg said. “You cannot replace her. She has special skills and we need to work as a team to compensate during her absence.”

Marozsan has 32 goals in 91 appearances with Germany and helped lead the nation to gold at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, scoring in the final at the Maracanã. Injuries, unfortunately, have been part of her tale as it relates to Women's World Cups. She missed the 2011 competition on home soil due to a knee injury, and she battled an ankle injury four years ago in Canada, operating at less than 100% in the Germans' run to the semifinals.

“We were all shocked and sad,” Germany defender Leonie Maier said. “But our squad is strong and we can compensate for her loss. We will play for Maro.”

