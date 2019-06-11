International Roundup: Wales Fall to Late Defeat, Germany Demolish Estonia & More

Wales suffered a big blow to their hopes of securing automatic qualification for Euro 2020 as they fell to a late defeat away from home to Hungary.

Máté Pátkai scored the all-important winner for the hosts in the 80th minute after Wales failed to clear their lines in the box.

With 13 matches played, check out our bite-sized roundup of Tuesday's Euro 2020 action.

Hungary 1-0 Wales

Ryan Giggs' side came into this game off the back of a narrow defeat to Croatia, and while there was no shame in losing to the World Cup finalists, they would not be happy with their performance here.

Wales missed an excellent chance to break the deadlock on the hour mark through talisman and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale. Tom Lawrence made an excellent run down the right flank and squared the ball to the unmarked Bale who could only scuff his shot tamely at Péter Gulácsi.

The away side would pay the price for missing this opportunity as they conceded the winning goal in the 80th minute.

Laszlo Balogh/GettyImages

They will be disappointed with the goal that they conceded, a long hopeful ball was put into the box and striker Adam Szalai used his strength to hold off Jamie Lawrence. Szalai tried to get the ball under control before losing his balance by which time he had put the ball into the path of the unmarked Pátkai to score from close range.





Giggs' side must surely win their next qualifier against Azerbaijan in September to stand any chance of securing automatic qualification for Euro 2020.

Germany 8-0 Estonia

Germany recorded an 8-0 home thrashing of Estonia to maintain their 100% start to the Euro 2020 qualification.





Marco Reus gave Die Mannschaft the lead after 10 minutes, blasting in from close range from Serge Gnabry's cross. This goal opened the floodgates and Gnabry doubled the home side's lead seven minutes later, tapping in from Leroy Sane's cross.





The third came just three minutes later when Joshua Kimmich cut on to his left and floated a cross into Leon Goretzka who guided in a header to the far post. The fourth goal came from the spot kick after Marco Reus was pulled to the ground into the penalty area. Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan coolly dispatched the spot-kick, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

Reus rounded off a brilliant first half by adding his second and Germany's fifth with an exquisite, curling free-kick which sailed into the far corner.





The four-time World Champions added their sixth goal 15 minutes into the second half when Marcel Halstenberg slid in a low cross for Gnabry to tap in his second of the game. Substitute Timo Werner raced onto a through ball and chipped passEstonia goalkeeper Lepmets to score the home side's seventh goal.

Belgium 3-0 Scotland

FULL TIME | Belgium 3 - 0 Scotland



Belgium prove to be too strong for Scotland. Goals from Lukaku and De Bruyne give them the win. #BELSCO pic.twitter.com/HA3mLjaq39 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 11, 2019

Scotland suffered a 3-0 away defeat to Belgium. The Scots had a formidable task ahead of them against the side that is ranked number one in the world in FIFA's rankings.





To make matters worse, the away side lost talisman and captain Andy Robertson through a hamstring injury right before the match.





They suffered a hammer blow on the stroke of half-time. They momentarily switched off, thinking that the ball was out of play, allowing Eden Hazard to float in a cross for Romelu Lukaku to power in a header.

DIRK WAEM/GettyImages

Scotland conceded a second in controversial circumstances as Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne looked to be coming from an offside position when he released a powerful shot. Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall could only parry straight at Lukaku who blasted the ball in from close range.





De Bruyne added a third for Belgium in injury time, hitting a fizzing low shot which sailed pass Marshall.

Italy 2-1 Bosnia & Herzegovina

Italy survived a scare to come from behind and continue their 100% record in qualifying.

The visitors posed a threat from the outset and had the first big chance of the game. Former Manchester City striker Edin Džeko played in Edin Višća who looked to be through on goal but was denied by a brilliant block by Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci.

Bosnia deservedly took the lead in the 31st minute through a glorious team goal. Some neat interplay led to Višća receiving the ball on the flank and he played in a good cross for Džeko to score a tap-in.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Fabio Quagliarella had a powerful shot saved by Bosnia goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic as the Azzurri looked to preserve their unbeaten start to the qualifying campaign.

Italy equalised just three minutes into the second half and it was a thing of beauty. Federico Bernadeschi floated a corner to Lorenzo Insigne who was lurking just outside of the area and the Napoli man struck a brilliant first-time volley which flew into the net.

Marco Verratti scored Italy's winning goal with five minutes left of normal time, curling in an excellent shot.

Andorra 0-4 France

France recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over Andorra to recover from their shock 2-0 loss to Turkey last time out.

The world champions took the lead after 10 minutes when Antoine Griezmann played in an excellent through ball to Kylian Mbappe which the PSG forward raced on to before calmly chipping past Andorra goalkeeper Josep Gomes.

Wissam Ben Yedder added France's second when he hit a shot towards goal that seemed to be straight at Gomes but the Andorra goalkeeper could only weakly push the ball into the net.

Mbappe floated a ball into the far post and Florian Thauvin had a brilliant scissor-kick finish to add a third for France before half-time.

They added their fourth in the second half when Andorra failed to clear their lines from a corner, allowing Kurt Zouma to tap in on the goal line.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Elsewhere Northern Ireland made it four wins out of four in Euro qualifying, Paddy McNair scoring a brilliant goal late on against Belarus. Greece suffered a shock upset at the hands of Armenia while Slovakia thrashed Azerbaijan, and Iceland beat France's conqueror's Turkey 2-1

You can check out all the results below: