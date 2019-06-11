Keylor Navas Requests Free Transfer From Real Madrid After Losing Place to Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is thought to have asked the club to buy him out of his contract and grant him a free transfer away from the club, after Zinedine Zidane decided to persist with Thibaut Courtois in goal.

The Costa Rican was one of Zidane's most reliable options during the Frenchman's first spell in charge, but has since lost his place in the team to Courtois. As a result, rumours have emerged linking him with a move away this summer.

According to AS, Navas is incredibly eager to leave after accepting that first-team chances will be hard to come by, so much so that he even asked Real to pay him for the remaining two years of his contract - around €10m - and let him leave the club for free this summer.

He believes that he deserves a reward for his loyalty and professionalism since joining the club in 2014, and hopes that Real will "invite" him to leave the club this summer.

Unsurprisingly, Los Blancos weren't exactly too keen on such an idea and swiftly rejected Navas' proposal, insisting he will only be sold directly to another club if they receive an offer of around €20m.

As it stands, Real are yet to receive a bid worth anywhere close to that figure. Paris Saint-Germain are said to have already agreed personal terms with the goalkeeper, but will only sign him on a free transfer, which certainly seems unlikely.

Madrid are hesitant to strengthen a direct Champions League rival, while they also know that PSG could easily afford the deal if they truly wanted to, so Zidane is holding out for a respectable offer.

There has also been suggestions of a transfer merry-go-round involving Manchester United and David de Gea. The Spaniard has been tipped to join PSG, which could prompt United to move for Navas, and such a deal might be preferred by Real as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side would likely be prepared to pay for a new first-team goalkeeper.

AS add that Navas could still remain at the Santiago Bernabeu next season as he does not want to force through an exit. Given Real are eager to raise transfer funds, it seems unlikely that they would agree to pay Navas to leave, so the Costa Rican international may be forced to remain.