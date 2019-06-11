Liverpool 'Rule Out' Max Kruse Deal as Jurgen Klopp Looks to Give Youth a Chance to Impress

Liverpool have turned down the chance to sign Werder Bremen striker Max Kruse, as Jurgen Klopp would prefer to give the likes of Rhian Brewster and Divock Origi further chances to impress.

The 31-year-old is available on a free transfer and has previously been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, after he racked up 12 goals and 14 assists last season.

Despite his goalscoring pedigree, the Liverpool Echo state that Liverpool are not interested in Kruse, as they fear signing the German would block a pathway to the first team for the club's young stars.

19-year-old Brewster is highly thought of by many, both at the club and around Europe, and Klopp would rather put his faith in the wonderkid, instead of giving his spot in the team to an ageing reserve.

After recovering from ankle surgery, Brewster was named on the bench for the Champions League final against Spurs, whilst he was also an unused substitute during the dramatic 4-0 win over Barcelona in the semi-final.

Origi was preferred to Brewster in both games, scoring three goals across the two matches to steer Liverpool to European glory, and Klopp is said to be delighted with the substitute's impact.

Consequently, the club have pushed for Origi to sign a new contract and remain as their primary backup striker, with Daniel Sturridge now having left the club after his deal expired.

However, it is noted that Liverpool are interested in signing new, versatile forwards, but the Reds will only pursue a deal if they feel it is right for everyone in the club.

Klopp will undoubtedly have been impressed with Kruse's statistics, but is confident that placing faith in his current options is the best way forward.

They previously rejected the chance to sign RB Leipzig's Timo Werner as they wanted to put their faith in Brewster and Origi, and it appears as though the Reds are ready to take a similar stance this summer.