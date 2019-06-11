Newcastle United's 2019/20 Away Kit Leaks Online & Is Slammed by Magpies Fans

A picture of Newcastle United's away top for the 2019/20 season has leaked online and Magpies fans are not too pleased with its design.

Newcastle fan Youtube page 'The Magpie Channel' have uploaded a picture on social media of what is supposedly the club's new away top.

The dark green and black colour is a departure from this season's away design, which consists of maroon and blue hoops with the shirt sponsor in the middle in gold lettering.

There is a parting in the middle of the shirt which did not exist for this season's away top nor the third kit. The shirt sponsor in the middle also seems to have been moved further down and it has been met by criticism and mockery from Newcastle fans.

This echoes Newcastle fans' reactions to an image of their supposed home kit for next season being leaked, where they similarly voiced their displeasure at the design.

While Magpies supporters may not be happy with the state of their kits for next season they may have better news in the near future in the form of the proposed takeover of the club by billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nayhan, who is the cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour.

In recent years the club's fans have vented their fury at owner Mike Ashley for Newcastle's frugal spending in the transfer market. Ashley put the club up for sale in October 2017 but has not been able to find a buyer.

The future of Rafa Benítez is uncertain as Sheikh Khaled reportedly wants former Manchester United manager José Mourinho at the helm at St James' Park if the takeover of the club is completed.