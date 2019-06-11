Paulo Fonseca Named New Head Coach of AS Roma on 2-Year Deal

AS Roma have named former Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca their new head coach, handing him a two-year deal.



The club sacked Eusebio Di Francesco following their last-16 Champions League exit to Porto, with Claudio Ranieri subsequently filling in for the remainder of the season, helping them to a sixth-place finish in Serie A.

However, the Romans have now announced that Fonseca will be their next permanent manager, with an official statement declaring: "AS Roma are delighted to confirm that Paulo Fonseca will be the club’s new head coach.

It's official - Paulo Fonseca will be the new head coach of #ASRoma!



Welcome Paulo! 🐺 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 11, 2019

"The 46-year-old has agreed to take the reins at the Giallorossi ahead of the start of the new season, on an initial two-year contract.

"An optional third year could extend the deal until the summer of 2022."

Speaking upon the announcement, club president James Pallotta declared: “We are delighted to welcome Paulo Fonseca to the club. Paulo is a young and ambitious coach with international experience, a winning mentality and a reputation for bold, attacking football that will excite our fans.

“From the very first conversations we had with him, he made it very clear he wanted to come to Roma and was excited about the challenge of working with our players and putting out a team that the fans can be proud of.”

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

The manager himself, who has had trophy-laden spells at Braga and Porto before his most recent spell in Ukraine, proclaimed: “I am very pleased to be appointed the head coach of AS Roma.

“I want to thank the club’s management for the opportunity they have given me. I am excited and motivated by the task ahead of us. I cannot wait to move to Rome, meet our fans and get started. Together, I believe we can create something special.”