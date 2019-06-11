Torino President Confirms Permanent Signing of Chelsea Youngster Ola Aina

Torino president Urbano Cairo has confirmed they have activated their option to sign Chelsea wonderkid Ola Aina for €10m, having been impressed with his performances on loan last season.

The 22-year-old made 32 appearances in all competitions last season, establishing himself as one of Serie A's most exciting young defenders.

They had the option to sign him permanently this summer, and now Cairo, speaking at the Lega Serie A assembly (via Football Italia) has revealed the club have chosen to do so.

He said: “We’ve redeemed Aina for €10m, as well as Cristian Ansaldi, and Koffi Djidji. Now Torino own all their players."

It is thought Chelsea had been keen to try to convince Aina to reject Torino's advances this summer, given their lack of depth at right back. Davide Zappacosta, a £23m signing from Torino in 2017, has struggled to impress at Stamford Bridge, and there was talk of either Aina or fellow youngster Reece James being given Zappacosta's spot in the team next season.

However, the Nigerian has now opted to make the permanent switch to Italy, and leaves Chelsea having made just six appearances.

After playing an integral part in the recent success of Chelsea's academy, Aina was handed his first team debut by Antonio Conte in August 2016, but he struggled for regular game time and was subsequently sent on loan to Hull City the following summer.

He featured 46 times for the Tigers, impressing enough to earn himself a temporary switch to Torino, where Aina has gone from strength to strength. He managed to register one goal and three assists in Serie A, operating as a wing back on both sides of the midfield.

As for Chelsea, Cesar Azpilicueta will likely continue as first choice right back, while Zappacosta and James could compete for the role of deputy.