Transfer Rumours: Torreira Wanted in Italy, Valencia Eye Perez, Felix to Snub Man City & More

Between a host of international matches which are taking place over the next few weeks, we're all trying to absorb as much transfer news as possible before the start of pre-season.

It's difficult to keep up with everything as there's a lot flying around about every single team across Europe, but here's a bite-sized collection of Tuesday's stories to help keep those rumour cravings at bay.

Aston Villa Set to Launch £20m Jack Butland Bid

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Newly promoted side Aston Villa will go toe to toe with Premier League clubs by launching a £20m bid for Stoke City's Jack Butland.

Having already attracted interest from Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, The Sun now claims that Aston Villa will look to lure the England international to the West Midlands ahead of the new season.

Stoke City reportedly value Butland at £23m, and Villa's owners appear to be leaning towards backing manager Dean Smith, who is eager to upgrade on Croatian goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic.

Istanbul Rivals Battle for Juan Mata

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is reportedly being targeted by Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe.

Takvim claim that both clubs have held talks with Mata's agent as the Spain international enters the final few days of his contract, with the clubs offering higher wages than other interested teams like Valencia and Sevilla.

Manchester United have, however, offered Mata a new contract at Old Trafford after making a last-minute decision to keep the 31-year-old at the club.

Ayoze Pérez 'Delighted' by Valencia Interest

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Spanish outlet Cope claim that Newcastle United's Ayoze Pérez is 'delighted' with the possibility of joining La Liga side Valencia CF this summer.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from St James' Park after his outstanding season with the club, where he scored 12 goals and picked up three assists in the Premier League.

Pérez only has two years left on his contract, and he's already admitted that he believes his five-year spell with Newcastle United will come to an end this summer.

George Marsh Rewarded With New Contract

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Tottenham confirmed on Tuesday that midfielder George Marsh has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract at the club.

The 20-year-old made his first-team debut earlier this season when he came on as a second-half substitute during Tottenham's 7-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup, going on to appear in two matchday squads in the Premier League.

Marsh was also heavily involved in Wayne Burnett's Under-23 side throughout this season, helping the side finish eighth in the Premier League 2.

João Félix Set to Snub Man Utd & Man City

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Premier League rivals Manchester United and City are set to miss out on the signing of Benfica starlet João Félix, who is increasingly 'tempted' to join Atlético Madrid this summer.

The Portugal international, according to a report from AS, has been convinced to make the move to the Wanda Metropolitano by his agent Jorge Mendes.

The report adds that despite the fact both Manchester clubs, as well as Juventus, are willing to meet his £105m release clause, Félix now believes that working under Diego Simeone and becoming Atlético's main man will be best for his development.

Milan Consider Move for Arsenal's Lucas Torreira

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Italian giants Milan are considering the possibility of signing Lucas Torreira to replace departing loanee Tiémoué Bakayoko.





According to TuttoMercatoWeb's report, which at this stage is still largely speculative, Milan understand that a deal for Torreira would be very difficult to push through this summer.

But it's added that the club could step up their interest in the coming weeks, especially if they're able to cash in on some players ahead of the new season.

Liverpool Interested in Porto Forward & Agree to Sheyi Ojo's Rangers Loan

Michael Steele/GettyImages

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Liverpool have registered an interest in Porto forward Moussa Marega, who is valued by his club at €30m.





Marega scored 21 goals in 47 appearances last season, and could be brought in as a replacement for Daniel Sturridge, however the Reds will face competition for his services from clubs such as West Ham, Wolves and Olympique Marseille.

In other news, Liverpool have given the green light for Sheyi Ojo to join Steven Gerrard's Rangers on loan next season, according to The Express.





The 21-year-old had his fourth loan spell away from the club last season with French side Stade Reims, where he made 18 appearances across all competitions.

The Reds are, however, still undecided over whether to send Ryan Kent, 22, back on loan to Rangers next season. He made 43 appearances under Gerrard last year, helping the Gers secure a second-place finish.