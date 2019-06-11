The U.S. women's national team shattered the record for most goals scored in a single match in FIFA Women's World Cup history on Tuesday during the team's tournament opener against Thailand.

Mallory Pugh scored the team's 11th goal of the game at the 84-minute mark to tie the record set by Germany in 2007 when the team beat Argentina 11–0. Alex Morgan's fifth goal of the day broke the record at 12 and also tied Michelle Akers's USA record for most goals in a Women's World Cup match by a single player. Morgan's three assists set the record for the most assists in a single game in Women's World Cup history. Only one other player has had three goals and two assists in a Women's World Cup match, per Opta Sports, prior to Tuesday's game–a stat line which Morgan beat by two goals and one assist.

Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle both scored a pair of goals in the win, while Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd all netted one goal each in the USWNT's first game in France. Lloyd's goal came as the team's final, securing a 13–0 victory in the group.

The USWNT will play Chile on Sunday and Sweden in their third match on Thursday. The games are set to begin at noon and 3 p.m. ET respectively.