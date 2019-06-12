2019 Women's World Cup: England vs Argentina Preview - How to Watch, Live Stream, Team News & More

England face Argentina in the second round of Group D fixtures in the Women's World Cup on Friday, with the Lionesses looking to make it two wins from two at the start of the tournament.

England were victorious over Scotland in their opening game last weekend, although manager Phil Neville admitted that a poor second half performance left his team with a 'long way to go' if they are to lift their first ever World Cup trophy this summer.

Group minnows Argentina drew 0-0 with Japan in their opening game on Monday evening, celebrating it like a victory after it marked their first ever point at this level following six successive losses in their only two previous World Cup appearances.

Check out 90min's preview of the Lionesses upcoming World Cup fixture.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Friday 14 June What Time Is Kick Off? 20.00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stade Oceane, Le Havre TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC One (UK) - Fox (US) - fuboTV