Aaron Wan-Bissaka 'Asks to Leave' Crystal Palace as Man Utd Ready Improved Offer

Crystal Palace wonderkid Aaron Wan-Bissaka is said to have asked the club to let him seal a "dream move" to Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils have identified Wan-Bissaka as their primary defensive target this summer, but their opening offer of £40m was rejected by Palace, who are desperate to keep the right-back.

This latest update on Wan-Bissaka's future comes from The Sun, who claim that the 21-year-old has asked Palace to grant him a move to Old Trafford this summer.

He has not submitted a formal transfer request, but is thought to have made no secret of his desire to seal a switch to United. However, Palace don't want to lose him for cheap, and are ready to demand up to £60m for their young star.

United are readying an improved offer for the England Under-21 international, although whether they will meet Palace's demands is currently unknown.

If they cannot convince the Eagles to sell, then Sky Sports claim United will move for Norwich City starlet Max Aarons. The 19-year-old was one of the Championship's standout performers last season, racking up three goals and six assists in 43 appearances for the title-winning Canaries.

Aarons, who has previously attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig, is certainly a wanted man this summer, with Palace also thought to be ready to move for the teenager if they do end up selling Wan-Bissaka to United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would still prefer Wan-Bissaka to solve his problem at right-back, and he is eager to sell Matteo Darmian this summer in order to make space for the Palace wonderkid in his squad.

Darmian has attracted interest from sides in La Liga and Serie A, and he is widely expected to be on his way out of United this summer.