Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Agree Liverpool Contract Extension After Return From Injury

By 90Min
June 12, 2019

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is thought to be in line for a new contract at Anfield that will extend his existing deal with the Reds by a further 12 months.


As things stand, Oxlade-Chamberlain, who completed a £35m move to Liverpool from Arsenal in the summer of 2017, is thought to still have three more years on his contract until 2022.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

But with Liverpool seemingly keen to secure his future beyond that, the Daily Mail has reported  the player is expected to 'agree to an additional one-year deal', pushing its expiration to 2023.

It appears the extension would be on the same terms he currently has, said to be worth £120,000-per-week. In total, the deal stands to be worth around £25m over the next four years.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has only recently returned to first team action for Liverpool after missing virtually all of the 2018/19 season due to a devastating knee injury suffered in April 2018. He played twice in the Premier League towards the end of the campaign and was afforded a place on the bench as an unused substitute in the victorious Champions League final in Madrid.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The 25-year-old is now eyeing a fresh start ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 season and will be wearing the number 15 shirt, switching from the 21 jersey he had worn since his arrival.

Oxlade-Chamberlain previously wore the number 15 shirt during his time with Arsenal and it became available when the club confirmed Daniel Sturridge is being released this month.

"It's a number I've had a long affiliation with through my career. Hopefully, I can carry it as well as Studge has the last six or seven seasons. I've got nothing else to really say, other than...We've won it six times!" Oxlade-Chamberlain announced last week.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message