Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Agree Liverpool Contract Extension After Return From Injury

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is thought to be in line for a new contract at Anfield that will extend his existing deal with the Reds by a further 12 months.





As things stand, Oxlade-Chamberlain, who completed a £35m move to Liverpool from Arsenal in the summer of 2017, is thought to still have three more years on his contract until 2022.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

But with Liverpool seemingly keen to secure his future beyond that, the Daily Mail has reported the player is expected to 'agree to an additional one-year deal', pushing its expiration to 2023.

It appears the extension would be on the same terms he currently has, said to be worth £120,000-per-week. In total, the deal stands to be worth around £25m over the next four years.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has only recently returned to first team action for Liverpool after missing virtually all of the 2018/19 season due to a devastating knee injury suffered in April 2018. He played twice in the Premier League towards the end of the campaign and was afforded a place on the bench as an unused substitute in the victorious Champions League final in Madrid.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The 25-year-old is now eyeing a fresh start ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 season and will be wearing the number 15 shirt, switching from the 21 jersey he had worn since his arrival.

Oxlade-Chamberlain previously wore the number 15 shirt during his time with Arsenal and it became available when the club confirmed Daniel Sturridge is being released this month.

"It's a number I've had a long affiliation with through my career. Hopefully, I can carry it as well as Studge has the last six or seven seasons. I've got nothing else to really say, other than...We've won it six times!" Oxlade-Chamberlain announced last week.