Callum Hudson-Odoi Still 'Eager for Assurances' Before Committing to New Chelsea Contract

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been tipped to finally commit his long-term future to the club, but Stamford Bridge officials may still have to convince the 18-year-old prodigy that he will be afforded plenty of first team playing time before anything is actually signed.





Hudson-Odoi currently has just a year left on his existing contract and Chelsea had to stop a concerted effort from Bayern Munich to sign the youngster in January.

The player himself had resisted attempts from Chelsea to get him to sign a new long-term contract, but talk of the England youngster's potential willingness to perform an unexpected U-turn and finally agree a fresh five-year deal emerged earlier this month.

At the time it was claimed that Chelsea had 'convinced' him to sign, but The Sun now alleges that Hudson-Odoi is still 'eager for assurances' over his role if he does put pen to paper.

A Chelsea 'source' told the tabloid newspaper, "It's never been about money for Callum, it's far more about his development. Chelsea is the team he supported as a boy and he wants to play for them. But if he can't play enough, he won't improve and that doesn't suit him or the club."

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

One show of Chelsea's commitment to Hudson-Odoi is the apparent offering of the club's number 10 shirt, recently vacated by Eden Hazard after his confirmed departure to Real Madrid.

That would certainly be a big show of faith on Chelsea's part, especially with Hudson-Odoi currently nursing a long-term injury after rupturing an Achilles during a game in April.

As yet, there is no set time frame on his expected return to fitness.