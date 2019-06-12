Julian Brandt Reveals He Chose to Join Borussia Dortmund to Play Alongside Marco Reus

New Borussia Dortmund signing Julian Brandt revealed his admiration for Dortmund star and VDV Bundesliga Player of the Year Marco Reus, suggesting that playing with him was one of the key factors in his decision to make the move.





Brandt completed his €25m move from Bayer Leverkusen to the Signal Iduna Park on 22 May, joining the ranks of Thorgan Hazard and Nico Schulz among Dortmund's latest signings.

Speaking in an interview with German outlet WAZ, the 23-year-old talked about his move from Leverkusen to Dortmund, saying: "I had the feeling that I'm up for something new now. It can do me good to meet new challenges.





"You can tell from the fan scene, but also from the international reach, that it's different. Dortmund can shape me, personally but also playfully."

As much as Brandt is keen to make his mark at his new club, he is wary of setting targets but hinted how he and others, namely Reus, are keen to mount another title push after narrowly missing out to Bayern Munich last season.

"I have to get there first, get to know the club and the team," he added. "Then I will get a feel for what is possible. Marco probably knows better at the moment. It's an open secret that he wants to win the championship."

The pair are already familiar with each other having played together on a number of occasions for Germany, with Brandt admitting he was keen to team up with Reus at club level: "He is a fantastic player. Marco is one reason why I chose Dortmund.

"No matter what decisions I have made so far in life, they have always been the right ones. That gave me the confidence to decide for Dortmund now."

Having now made 25 appearances for Germany's national side, Brandt talked about the positive improvements in the senior squad, saying: "We should give ourselves time until the European Championship 2020, we have to grow together, get to know each other further. The special thing is that now have to take many responsibilities."

This comes after a very disappointing 2018 World Cup campaign which saw Germany - one of the favourites to win the competition - fail to progress beyond the group stage.