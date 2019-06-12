Luka Jovic Officially Presented as New Real Madrid Player After Passing Medical

Luka Jovic passed his medical with Real Madrid, ahead of being presented to fans at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

The Serb sealed his £62m move to the Santiago Bernabeu in early June, but his official unveiling was postponed until he had returned from international duty with Serbia.

After netting a stunning strike in Serbia's 4-1 win over Lithuania, Jovic travelled to Madrid to compete his medical, with Real confirming on their official website that the 21-year-old had passed all the exams ahead of his official unveiling.

His presentation (via Mundo Deportivo), began with president Florentino Perez presenting the striker:

He said: "Today we want to share the beginning of a new project. This has not been the year we expected and that is why we are going to react with strength, determination and talent in search of our historic obsession, which is victory.

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

"[Jovic] is a striker who was wanted by great clubs across Europe. Playing at Madrid was one of his greatest dreams, we welcome Luka Jovic. Thank you for choosing this shirt to keep growing. Welcome to Madrid, welcome to your home, Luka."

Jovic then spoke to the media himself, adding: "I am the happiest man in the world. I am very excited because I know that I have made the best decision. I'm going to give everything to help the club win many titles."

The striker then posed with the Real shirt, before heading down to the turf of the Santiago Bernabeu to give fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the powerful Serb. He kissed the badge of his new club, before showcasing some skills with the ball at his feet.

Jovic is yet to be assigned a squad number, which will only be finalised once the club has finished all their summer business.