Man Utd Ready Another Contract Offer for David de Gea as Red Devils Draw Up List of Replacements

Manchester United are set to sit down with David de Gea once more in an attempt to thrash out a new contract, although they have drawn up a list of replacements for the Spaniard if they are unable to reach an agreement.

The Spaniard will soon enter the final 12 months of his current deal and is yet to agree on fresh terms, prompting rumours he could be sold to either Paris Saint-Germain or Juventus.

United are adamant De Gea will not be sold, and The Telegraph claim they are ready to make another contract offer to the goalkeeper in a bid to convince him to stay at Old Trafford.

Wage demands are said to have been a serious problem in negotiations, with De Gea looking for a salary close to that of United winger Alexis Sanchez, who takes home £500,000 per week. As of yet, United have proven unwilling to meet these demands, although what their fresh offer will be is currently unknown.

Despite a rocky end to the season, De Gea is still viewed as one of United's most important players, and they are desperate to keep him around as they undergo a huge squad overhaul this summer.

However, if they cannot convince the goalkeeper to stay, then The Independent state United will move for Ajax star Andre Onana, who would cost around £40m.

There are plenty of other options for the Red Devils to pursue, such as Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak. Club officials are aware of his interest in joining, bur fear he could be too expensive at a time when money would be better spent in other areas of the pitch.

Barcelona's Jasper Cillessen has also been offered, but United chiefs have decided that Onana will be their primary target if De Gea leaves.

United still don't expect De Gea to depart, even if it means risking losing him for free next summer, but they fear a sizeable offer from either PSG or Juventus could put them under a huge amount of pressure to sell.

The hope is that this latest contract offer will put an end to the whole saga, but it remains to be seen whether they will be successful.