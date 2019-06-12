Man Utd Reject Gareth Bale Talks With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Uninterested in Welshman

Manchester United have rejected the opportunity to enter talks with Gareth Bale after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer informed Real Madrid that the Welshman is not on his summer wishlist.

It has been made no secret by returning Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane that Bale is not in his plans for the coming season, after freezing the player out from the starting XI and publicly stating that he doesn't fit into his side.

Not the results we wanted over the last couple of games but there’s still everything to play for at home. Support was unbelievable as always. #TogetherStronger #TheRedWall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/iXD38rqgzD — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) June 12, 2019

However, Bale himself is in no rush to leave the Spanish capital, currently earning £350k-per-week in wages and tied down to Madrid until 2022. Despite netting 102 goals in 231 outings for the club, the 29-year-old has repeatedly come under scrutiny from Madrid supporters and in the Spanish press during his six seasons with the club.

United are one of the sides that have attempted to sign the forward for a number of years, but it appears now such interest has finally waned, claim ESPN.

In a cruel twist, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had made it clear to the Madrid hierarchy that he has no intention of signing the four-time Champions League winner, with vice-chairman Ed Woodward turning down the La Liga side's offer to enter talks.

David Ramos/GettyImages

With United uninterested in Bale, that could spell the end of the Madrid's hopes of signing the their World Cup winner Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been touted as a potential incoming at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Zidane looks to rebuild a squad that endured a miserable 2018/19 season, with the Daily Mirror claiming £150m is the fee Madrid would have to cough up.

The Norwegian is keen to continue adding to his squad this summer, after bringing in Bale's international teammate Daniel James, however, Bale has seemingly been removed from Solskjaer's shopping list as Madrid desperately bid to rid themselves of the former Tottenham star.