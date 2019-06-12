Miralem Pjanic Insists He’s Happy at Juventus Amid Real Madrid and PSG Speculations

Miralem Pjanic has admitted that he's "happy" at Juventus amid recent rumours linking him with a number of European heavyweights.

The Bosnian midfielder has been linked with a possible exit this summer, with the Old Lady expected to be busy in the transfer market once they appoint a new manager.

Manchester City, PSG and Real Madrid are all reportedly interested in the 29-year-old’s signature, who has four years remaining on his contract at the Allianz Stadium.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

The former Roma star joined Juventus in 2016 and has made 90 appearances for the Italian champions, scoring 12 goals. In his three campaigns with the club he has won three straight Serie A titles and was named in the Serie A Team of the Year twice.

Last season alone, he contributed to four goals and ten assists for the Bianconeri across all competitions.

Despite constant rumours, however, it appears that there is no move on the cards and that the midfielder will remain in northern Italy for a fourth season.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb (via Football Italia), Pjanic said: “I'm very calm. I still have four years left on my contract, I love Juventus and they love me.

“I'm happy at this club, they're a serious club and I can still give them a lot. I'm under contract and loved here. I'm very happy with the fans and the club, who are great.”

The midfielder was busy this week on international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina, where his side lost 2-1 against Italy in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

“I'm proud of our fans and our performance,' he said at full-time. 'We had a good game. We faced a beautiful Italy side. It's never easy, but we deserved at least a point.

“The goal we conceded at the start of the second half hurt us. Italy have good dribblers, we lost a few too many balls. It's a shame, we could've done more.”