Premier League: How Many Injuries Each Club Suffered During the 2018/19 Season

The 2018/19 season has finally drawn to a close, with many of them now jetting off to relax in the sun for a few weeks before reporting back to pre-season training in July.

As you would expect, last season was a particularly draining campaign. Many of them entered last term off the back of the 2018 World Cup and finished it off by representing their countries in the recent International fixtures.





This ultimately contributed to top flight clubs sustaining a fair amount injuries throughout the season, some more than others. As collated by Record, we found out just how many injuries each team actually suffered.

Let's take a look and see how each club fair in the rankings (from least to most).

Wolves

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Number of injuries: 5

Nuno Espírito Santo enjoyed a wonderful second campaign at the helm of Woves, after guiding them to promotion from the Championship the previous season. Their success in the league and a thrilling FA Cup run had a lot to do with the fitness of their squad. Unbelievably, Wolves only suffered five injuries all season.

Yes, five!

Portuguese outlet Record, who produced the injuries chart, interviewed Wolves' conditioning coach João Lapa, who explained that the manager's acceptance of his departments ethos was instrumental in the teams success.

As quoted by Sport Witness, Lapa revealed: “The relationship between the technical and medical team is fundamental, but it’s only with a great spirit of cooperation that one has results.

"There’s no point in having an idea if it’s not accepted by the coach. This connection was fundamental here. Nuno shows a blind trust in our work and this is halfway through. He was very happy and, at the end of the season, he congratulated us. It’s really everyone’s merit.

"You can’t do anything if the others are not with you, if they don’t support you and vice versa. It’s the great advantage of our team. We apply the method and there’s trust.”

Leicester City

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Number of injuries: 13

With the second lowest amount of injuries, Leicester endured only 13 all season, however this is not out of the ordinary for the Foxes.

During their title winning season in 2015/16, the champions only suffered 12 injuries and this was down to medical practice that had been integrated by previous manager, Nigel Pearson. When Claudio Ranieri took over that summer, he was urged to continue with the backroom staff inherited from Pearson, as their methods were proven to work.

It is thought both Claude Puel and Brendan Rodgers maintained these methods which include consumption of beetroot juice to improve decision making and sprint speed, as well as innovative recovery procedures such as cryotherapy ice chambers, which engulf players in temperatures of up to -135C for up to four minutes.

Fulham

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Number of injuries: 19

The Cottages ended with an impressive 19 injuries. Two significant names on the list were January deadline day signings Lazar Markovic and Harvard Nortdveit who arrived at the club with question marks over their fitness.

Brighton

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Number of injuries: 22





Finishing the season with a not too disastrous 22 injuries are Brighton. With a relegation battle and an FA Cup run which took them all the way to the semi-finals, finishing with the fourth best injury record can be seen as a great achievement for the Seagulls' medical staff.

Burnley

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Number of injuries: 25





Aaron Lennon and Jonathan Walters were long-term absentees for Sean Dyche, however niggles to Steven Defour, Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson also played a part in disrupting Burnley's season. That being said, they still managed to scrap their way to safety.

West Ham

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Number of injuries: 27





With 27 injuries last season, the Hammers fall below the average of 30 and finish sixth overall. Jack Wilshere and Andy Carroll were long term absentees, however Manuel Pellegrini welcomed the former back with a few cameo appearances in April and May. He'll be hoping the 27-year-old can stay fit and play a big part in the next campaign.

Everton

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Number of injuries: 27

Also finishing on 27 were The Toffees. Minor injuries to the likes of Andre Gomes, Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne contributed to the list, however none were too alarming for fans to worry about. Richarlison's injuries were perhaps the most irritating for Evertonians this season.

Southampton

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Number of injuries: 28

Major injuries to Michael Obafemi and Mario Lemina contributed to Saints' 28 injuries in 18/19. Obafemi was a big miss, and the Irishman will be looking to make an impression next season after Ralph Hasenhuttl's men miraculously stayed in the top flight.

Chelsea

Warren Little/GettyImages

Number of injuries: 29





Finishing with a slightly below average of 29, Chelsea take ninth spot. It will be their most recently wounded which will cause the most disappointment among Blues fans.





Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odi both sustained ruptured Achilles at the end of the season, and now both are set to be out until the potentially the new year.

Crystal Palace

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Number of injuries: 30





Taking the last spot in the top ten are Palace, with the average total of 30 injuries. Pape Souare had a long term injury as did Connor Wickham, and lots of minor niggles contributed to the build up in sidelined players. However, Roy Hodgsen's men showed heart to finish a massive 15 points clear of the relegation zone.

Watford

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Number of injuries: 33





Entering the bottom half of the table we find Watford in 11th place, ending up with a grand total of 33 injuries. Their injuries along with an FA Cup run to the final meant they fell way short in the battle for seventh spot and therefore miss out on European football next season.

Bournemouth

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Number of injuries: 33





The Cherries also finished on 33, the most notable injuries coming in the shape of Ryan Francis and Lewis Cook who sustained cruciate ligament ruptures in December.

Manchester City

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Number of injuries: 35





The champions proved that squad depth is key if you want to win the Premier League. Finishing with 35 injuries, Pepe Guardiola's men still managed to complete the domestic treble. Incredible.

Cardiff City

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Number of injuries: 35





Also finishing on 35 injuries were Cardiff, who unlike City did not have the strength in depth to compete at the highest level...as their relegation attests.

Arsenal

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Number of injuries: 35





Completing the three way tie on 35 injuries is Arsenal. Hector Bellerin suffered a nasty ruptured cruciate ligament in January and could still miss the beginning of next season.





Their star man Aaron Ramsey also picked up an unfortunate injury which ruled him out of the Europa League final, which costed the Gunners dearly.

Newcastle United

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Number of injuries: 36





Taking 16th place in our injury standings is Newcastle. Rafa Benitez did extremely well to maintain the Magpies' Premier League status when you consider the amount of injuries they sustained.





Most worrying will be the knee ligament damage sustained by breakthrough youngster Sean Longstaff, however he will hope to continue his recovery pre-season.

Huddersfield Town

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Number of injuries: 36





Tied with Newcastle on 36 injuries are Huddersfield. Unfortunately they could not kick on from their 2018/18 season when they maintained their place in the top flight, as injuries and poor form contributed to their relegation to the Championship.

Liverpool

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Number of injuries: 37





Another example of how the top teams handle injuries are Liverpool, who finish with the third worse injury pile up, on a total of 37. Missing out on the title by a single point and winning the Champions League proves the how well Jurgen Klopp has done with his squad.





He doesn't have the big name depth at the disposal of Guardiolla, however the tactical performances and fight within the team took them to new heights. Long-term absentee Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will look to make an impression next season after suffering a horrible knee injury which left him on the sidelines for the majority of last term.

Tottenham

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Number of injuries: 42

To finish in the top four and reach a European final, without signing a player in two successive transfer windows and while racking up the second most injuries in the Premier League, is nothing short of a miracle.

Spurs suffered 42 injuries throughout last term and key figures such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko were all out for lengthy periods.

It's no coincidence both Kane and Alli had injury plagued campaigns. A tough 2017/18 season lead into the World Cup, where a run to the semi-final left them physically and mentally drained.

This fed into 18/19 where the pressure of carrying their team finally took its tole.

Mauricio Pochettino finally has authorisation to sign reinforcements this summer, so with the cavalry hopefully arriving, injuries to Spurs players should be less frequent in the future.

Manchester United

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Number of injuries: 61

At the foot of our standings are Man Utd, who were the club with the highest amount of injuries with 61 throughout the season - a whopping 19 more than every other club.

Four of these came in the infamous 0-0 draw with Liverpool, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to use three substitutes before half time, leaving Marcus Rashford to hobble around the pitch for the remainder of the game.

Although there's no denying United's squad should have performed much better throughout the campaign, there is a case to be made that the build up of sidelined players could be partially to blame for their failure to make the top four...just a theory!