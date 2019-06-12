PSG Close to Beating Barcelona & Man Utd to Matthijs de Ligt as Mino Raiola Jets to Paris for Talks

Paris Saint-Germain are close to winning the race to sign Ajax centre-back and Barcelona target Matthijs de Ligt, though the defender's advisers are keen for him to move to Manchester United.

De Ligt is currently on the radar of practically every top club in Europe after his impressive displays for both Ajax and the Netherlands last season, but the 19-year-old has yet to come to a decision regarding his future.

However, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola is currently in Paris - and has been since Tuesday - to meet with PSG's current sporting director Antero Henrique. It comes as a blow to Barcelona and United, who are both very publicly in the race to win his signature.





Di Marzio's report moves further to suggest that negotiations could be finalised when Leonardo takes over as the club's new sporting director in the coming days.

Although PSG look to be in the driving seat, the transfer saga is far from over just yet and there could still be another twist in the tale.





Sport are reporting that De Ligt's advisers are looking to convince the youngster to join United this summer - in spite of the fact that the Red Devils failed to qualify for the Champions League.

He's likely to be an automatic starter at United and, after a few years, the report hints that Barcelona will be prepared to pay whatever it takes to bring him over to Camp Nou. Something of a stepping stone, perhaps.

De Ligt has been careful not to make definitive decision regarding his future just yet, recently telling Mundo Deportivo: "I still do not know what my heart says.





"I have been focused all the time on Ajax and on the national team. Now in my vacations I will be able to think about it and decide what I am going to do with my future."