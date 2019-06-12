Steve Clarke Gives Injury Update on Andy Robertson After Defender Misses Scotland's 3-0 Belgium Loss

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has offered fans an update on Andy Robertson's suspected hamstring injury, following the Liverpool defender's absence in Tuesday's 3-0 defeat to Belgium.

Robertson was expected to start the Euro 2020 qualifier, only to be shockingly left out at the last minute, with Kilmarnock's Greg Taylor taking his place.

Speaking to Sky Sports before the game, Clarke admitted that they were forced to make a last-minute decision on Robertson's fitness.

He said: "It's disappointing to lose someone of Andy's experience - certainly for a game like this.

"He tried everything he could [to be ready for today], he did the training session last night, but he woke up and still felt it so no good. And it is a great chance for Greg Taylor."

The severity of his condition is unknown, although it will certainly come as a concern for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. With Alberto Moreno leaving the club this summer, Robertson is the Reds' only recognised left back, so he will likely be forced to find a new backup this summer.

The versatile James Milner has also been used in the position, although Klopp would likely prefer to have a more natural alternative for if Robertson is unavailable.

As for Scotland, Robertson's presence was certainly missed as they fell to a resounding 3-0 defeat. Belgium were utterly dominant and took a deserved lead on the stroke of half-time thanks to a header from Romelu Lukaku, before the Manchester United star doubled his team's lead soon after the break.

Kevin De Bruyne added a third in the dying embers of the game, bringing an end to what was a comfortable evening for Belgium.

The defeat leaves Scotland fourth in Group I, three points behind Russia in second. If they are to seal automatic qualifications, they must pick up important results against both Russia and Belgium in September.