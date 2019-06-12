U.S. men's national team rising star Tim Weah appears to be closing in on a club move, though he'll reportedly be staying in Ligue 1.

French champion PSG is reportedly in talks with Lille over a transfer in the €10 million range for the 19-year-old winger. Weah, who just featured for the U.S. at the U-20 World Cup with two goals and two assists in a run to the quarterfinals, spent the last half of last season on loan at Scottish champion Celtic, with playing time at star-studded PSG hard to come by. At Celtic, Weah scored four goals in 16 appearances.

Lille, which finished second to PSG in Ligue 1 (albeit by 16 points), could be looking for help in the attack, with the sought-after Nicolas Pepe appearing to be on his way out as the big-money offers from around Europe pile up.

Wherever Weah winds up, playing time and the ability to accrue it is paramount for his continued development, which is why remaining at PSG, despite the club's lofty stature, isn't likely to be as fruitful for him personally as a move elsewhere.