Tottenham to Return With Improved Offer for Giovani Lo Celso After £53m Bid Is Rejected

Tottenham Hotspur are readying another offer for Real Betis star Giovani Lo Celso, after their initial proposal was rebuffed by the La Liga side.

Spurs' opening £53m bid was swiftly turned down by Betis, who are in no rush to part ways with one of their most exciting talents.

According to The Mirror, Betis are waiting for a side to activate Lo Celso's £88.9m release clause, so Spurs are ready to return with a higher bid in an attempt to convince Betis to sell.

The La Liga side are eager to see Lo Celso impress with Argentina at this summer's Copa America, in the hope that that will spark a bidding war between a number of interested sides.

The 23-year-old, who racked up 16 goals and six assists last season, is thought to be keen on a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but it remains to be seen whether Spurs would be prepared to meet Betis' demands. They are also keen on Sporting CP's Bruno Fernandes, and could move for the Portugal midfielder if they are priced out of a move for Lo Celso.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

Sevilla's Pablo Sarabia and Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler have both been offered to Mauricio Pochettino, but Spurs have no interest in either and are focused on signing either Lo Celso or Fernandes.

The club are preparing themselves for life without creative midfielder Christian Eriksen, who recently spoke of his desire to leave Spurs in search of a new challenge. Real Madrid have been heavily linked with the Dane, who is about to enter the final year of his contract.

Last season, Eriksen managed 10 goals and 17 assists in all competitions, proving his importance to the Champions League finalists. Losing such an influential player would come as a huge blow for Spurs, so they are trying to prepare themselves as much as possible.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Pochettino is thought to be keen on spending heavily this summer to try and help Spurs push forward and improve, but there is fear amongst many at the club that chairman Daniel Levy will continue to prioritise signing young players with potential, rather than bona fide stars.