UEFA Announce 300,000 Euro 2020 Tickets Applied for Across 109 Countries Within First Hour of Launch

UEFA have announced that 300,000 Euro 2020 tickets were applied for within the first hour of being released, exactly one year before of the quadrennial tournament kicks off.

Nations across the continent are already underway in their respective qualifying campaigns, as they bid to reach the 16th edition of the competition.

📍🏟️ With 1⃣2⃣ host cities across Europe, you’re closer to a EURO than ever before!



🎟️ Apply for #EURO2020 tickets now and #LiveItForReal! 🔻🔻🔻 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@UEFAEURO) June 12, 2019

For the first time since the competition over 60 years ago, the European Championships will take place in 12 cities across 12 different countries, while it will also be the first to feature video assistant referees (VAR). Such has been the excitement for the tournament that UEFA confirmed they have received an overwhelming number of applications for tickets already.

One difference this time around has been the implementation of a strategy dubbed 'Fans First' which will see 82% of the tickets for the competitions go directly to supporters. Equally, those unsuccessful in receiving tickets from the first sales phase will be given an exclusive priority period to allow them the opportunity to secure a ticket.

Furthermore, 1m tickets will be available for €50 or less across 44 matches, with 40k tickets costing under €100 to be made available for the semi-finals and final in London.

It’s one year until #EURO2020, the biggest and most inclusive celebration of European football, comes to @WembleyStadium. Be part of it. — The FA (@FA) June 12, 2019

In total, 3m tickets will be available to the fans, allowing more opportunities for supporters to experience the excitement of a UEFA European Championship event. Of those tickets, Almost 2.5m tickets – more than the entire availability for Euro 2016 – have been reserved for fans of the teams taking part and the general public.



For those willing to apply for tickets, then visit the official website www.euro2020.com/tickets.

Applications are open from June 12-July 12 where every applicant will have the same chance of being successful, regardless of when you apply during that period.