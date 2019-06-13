Arsenal Set Deadline for Napoli to Complete Permanent Deal for Goalkeeper David Ospina

June 13, 2019

Arsenal have given Napoli 'until the end of next week' to decide whether they want to sign goalkeeper David Ospina on a permanent basis. 

The Colombian international spent the 2018/19 season in Naples during a successful loan spell, making 24 starts in the league and Champions League, and the Serie A side have an option to purchase the player for just £3.1m. 

Napoli would have been compelled to pay the transfer fee had Ospina played 25 games for the club, but manager Carlo Ancelotti dropped the 30 year old just one game short of that milestone, increasing uncertainty surrounding Ospina's future. As things stand, the veteran would have to return to Arsenal for pre-season training this summer. 


However, according to The Sun, the option to pick him up for this price is set to expire on Saturday, with Arsenal suspicious that Napoli are willing to buy the goalkeeper but only for a reduced fee of £2m, with Ospina entering the final year of his Arsenal contract. 


Nevertheless, the Gunners remain stubborn in their asking price, and believe that certain Spanish sides would be prepared to match their valuation, particularly in the current market. 

David Ospina

Arsenal are even considering keeping the experienced Ospina as back-up for starting keeper Bernd Leno following Petr Cech's retirement. 


The Gunners signed the Colombian international in 2014 as a result of his performances at the World Cup that summer, but he failed to nail down a place in the starting XI, getting only 27 Premier League starts in his four full seasons at the club.

