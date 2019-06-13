Arsenal's Head of Performance to Be Sacked as Part of Backroom Shakeup After Failing in UCL Race

Arsenal's head of performance Darren Burgess is set to leave the club this summer after a two-year spell in north London.

The 45-year-old spent time with the Australian national team and Liverpool before joining the backroom staff at Emirates Stadium in 2017, being brought in by Ivan Gazidis to help former manager Arsène Wenger.

According to the Daily Mail, Burgess will be forced out by the club's decision-makers after they failed to qualify for next season's Champions League, finishing fifth in the Premier League and losing to Chelsea in the Europa League finals.

I got no problem with Darren Burgess being sacked, our performance levels dropped alarmingly in the finals weeks of the season and we were dreadful in the final, it’s his responsibility and finally staff are being held accountable instead of of getting away with it. — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) June 12, 2019

An overhaul of Arsenal's backroom staff was sparked by manager Unai Emery, who launched an inquest into his team's poor form at the end of the season.

Burgess' departure hasn't been confirmed but it's claimed that it will be announced later this summer, while it's added that long-serving masseuse Darren Page will also be axed before next season.

It's not just the backroom staff which has seen a shake up, however, as Aaron Ramsey, Petr Cech, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Danny Welbeck are officially leaving next month.

Denis Suárez's loan move from Barcelona will also come to an end, while Arsenal still haven't made their first signing of the summer window as they continue to look for reinforcements within their budget.

But the club are 'confident' over signing Belgium international winger Yannick Carrasco, while reports claim that a deal for teenage Saint-Étienne defender William Saliba could be completed in the next few weeks.

Arsenal's first arrival this summer is looking most likely to be Germany Under-21 international goalkeeper Markus Schubert, who is available on a free transfer after refusing to sign a new contract at Dynamo Dresden.