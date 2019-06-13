Aston Villa Officially Confirm Signing of Club Brugge's Wesley Moraes for Club Record Fee

By 90Min
June 13, 2019

Aston Villa have officially announced the signing of Wesley Moraes from Club Brugge, subject to a work permit and international clearance.

The Brazilian striker has been on the radar of a number of clubs across Europe after his displays for the Belgian outfit during the 2018/19 season, when he was able to register an impressive 17 goals and ten assists in all competitions - including two strikes in the Champions League.

Aston Villa have now confirmed they have struck a deal with Club Brugge to complete the signing in an announcement on their website.

Though Villa have not disclosed the transfer fee, 90min sources previously confirmed initial reports from Belgium's HLN that Aston Villa have now broken their transfer record to bring him over to Villa Park.

The £22.5m fee, which could potentially rise further, eclipses the club's previous transfer record, which saw Darren Bent join from Sunderland for an initial £18m in 2011.

BRUNO FAHY/GettyImages

Club Brugge also released a statement to confirm the news which reads: "Wesley Moraes is on his way to Aston Villa FC. Both clubs reached an agreement on this today. After obtaining a work permit and passing his medical tests, Moraes will sign a contract with the English Premier League club."

Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur has shed light on Wesley's work permit situation, claiming that he did not initially qualify for a UK work permit but his prior experience in the Champions League, coupled with his high transfer fee, would mean that the Exceptions Panel would see fit to provide him with one.

