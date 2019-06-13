Bill Nicholson: The Tottenham Legend's All Time Best XI

Bill Nicholson is number 47 in 90min's Top 50 Great Managers of All Time series. Follow the rest of the series over the course of the next 10 weeks. You can find Jude Summerfield's career overview of 'Mr. Tottenham Hotspur' here.

During his time as manager at Tottenham, Bill Nicholson won eight major trophies.

He also saw his side become the first team to win the double in the 20th century and the first English team to win a European trophy.

It goes without saying, then, that Nicholson had some decent players at his disposal during his 16-year managerial stint at the club.

So, as we continue 90min's Top 50 Greatest Managers of All Time series, here's a selection of Mr. Tottenham Hotspur's greatest players.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Keystone/GettyImages

Pat Jennings - Most probably Tottenham's greatest ever goalkeeper, Jennings missed the 1960/61 title winning season by a few years but picked up one FA Cup, two League Cups, a UEFA Cup and a Charity Shield during his time at White Hart Lane.

Peter Baker - A reliable and quick defender who played every game bar one during Tottenham's double winning season. Baker wasn't an instant success, having to bide his time in the shadow of Alf Ramsey and Maurice Norman, but once he become a regular in the starting XI he was never dislodged.

Phil Beal - A rock at the back, Beal was always cool on the ball and provided the platform for the more attacking players he featured alongside to perform in the opposition's half.

Cyril Knowles - Nice one, Cyril! The defender joined Tottenham in 1964 from Middlesbrough and went on to feature over 400 times for the Lilywhites, missing only one league match between 1965 and 1969.

Midfielders

Keystone/GettyImages

Danny Blanchflower - The poet to Nicholson's pragmatist, Blanchflower captained Tottenham to immense success, and was known for his accurate passing ability and ability to control the tempo of games. An olden day Harry Winks, if you will, with just a tad more prestige attached to his name.

Dave Mackay - Perhaps most notoriously known for the iconic snap of him and Billy Bremner, Mackay succeeded Blanchflower as captain when the Northern Irishman retired. He also won the First Division title with Derby as a manager when his playing days were over.

Alan Mullery - Another brilliant purchase by Nicholson, Mullery's defensive instincts were crucial in Tottenham's triumphs in the FA Cup in 1967, the League Cup in 1971, and the UEFA Cup in 1972.

Forwards

Douglas Miller/GettyImages

Cliff Jones - Tottenham had another great Welsh winger play for the club in the 21st century, but Cliff Jones was the original flyer. He remains one of Spurs' all time leading scorers, managing 159 goals in 378 appearances.





Bobby Smith - Without Smith, Tottenham may not have completed the double in 1960/61. He scored 33 goals scored in 43 games that term, including two in the FA Cup final victory.

Jimmy Greaves - Bought the season after the 1960/61 campaign, Greaves would go on to become the club's greatest ever goalscorer, with 266 in 379. He was a proper fox in the box with great positional sense and remains England's fourth highest scorer at national level.

Terry Dyson - Playing on flank opposite to Cliff Jones was often Terry Dyson, whose moment in the spotlight came during the European Cup Winners' Cup final in 1963, scoring twice in the 5-1 victory over Atletico Madrid.

