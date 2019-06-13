Chelsea Interested in Appointing Ralf Rangnick From RB Leipzig as New Manager Next Season

By 90Min
June 13, 2019

Chelsea have added RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick to their list of targets to replace Maurizio Sarri this summer.

The Blues' current boss has agreed to take over at Juventus following Massimiliano Allegri's departure, but talks between the two clubs have stalled due to a dispute over compensation.

Chelsea are still preparing for Sarri's exit, however, and German publication Bild are reporting that Leipzig manager Rangnick has now been added to their list of targets to take over at Stamford Bridge next season.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The 60-year-old's tenure is coming to an end in his second spell in charge of Leipzig's first team as they prepare to unveil Julian Nagelsmann, having stepped back into management after Ralph Hasenhüttl left the club.

Rangnick also has previous managerial experience with Stuttgart and Schalke, but he's been connected with Red Bull's projects since 2012.

He's already agreed to take a behind-the-scenes role next season as Red Bull's head of international relations and scouting, working closely with the brand's clubs in Brazil and the United States.

But Chelsea's interest could make Rangnick consider his options as he's previously admitted that he would like to return to coaching in the future.

The club would likely have to be prepared to offer Rangnick a lot of control in west London as he's known to like to have a say over things like a team's playing style and player recruitment.

Elsewhere on Chelsea's managerial shortlist, Derby County pair Frank Lampard and Jody Morris remain the fans' preffered targets following their work in the Championship last season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message