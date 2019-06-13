Christian Eriksen Refuses to Comment Further on Future as Real Madrid Move Gets Thrown Into Doubt

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen rejected the opportunity to comment further on his future while on international duty with Denmark after he previously made explosive remarks regarding potential interest from Real Madrid.

The speculation surrounding Eriksen's future refuses to die down, but it now appears that the Danish midfielder is unwilling to make any further comments regarding a potential move to Real Madrid.

Eriksen, who has just one year left on his deal in north London, previously seemed destined to make a big money move to Real Madrid, but recent developments appear to indicate he may not be at the top of Los Blancos' wish list after all.

Reports from around Europe have claimed Tanguy Ndombele is now being viewed as an alternative option for Real, which could mean a move for Eriksen is no longer on the cards. What's more, Danish publication Ekstra Bladet also report that Zinedine Zidane has now 'said no' to an approach for Eriksen.

Speaking to Ekstra Bladet after Denmark's 5-1 win over Georgia in the week, the Spurs man found time to comment on his situation, claiming that he has already said what he needs to.

He said: “The focus is on vacation, and I’ve said what needed to be said...No more bombs this time around."

Ekstra Bladet speculatively claim that Eriksen's comments have come about because a decision has already been made about his future, but there is no indication over whether that claim has any real substance just yet.

Eriksen's comments also drastically contrast with his recent claims - also published by Ekstra Bladet - in which he boldly stated that he is now ready for a new challenge, which almost acted as a plea to Real to come in with a big offer.

He previously stated: "I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new. I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham, so I won't be negative. But I have also said that I would like to try something new."