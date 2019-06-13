Lucas Torreira Puts Arsenal Future in Doubt After Admitting Difficulties Adapting to England

Lucas Torreira has admitted struggling to adapt to life in England, possibly casting doubt over his future at Arsenal.

Having arrived from Sampdoria for £26.4m last summer, the Uruguayan had an impressive debut campaign for the Gunners and quickly emerged as a fan favourite in north London.

Nevertheless, Torreira has confessed to Uruguayan outlet Ovacion that he has found it hard to warm to his new country, citing the weather and language as key factors. With a move back to Italy with Milan rumoured already this summer, the news will come as unwanted headlines for Unai Emery, who is seeking to restructure the club ahead of an assault on the Premier League top four.

"I don’t know if there are many things that I enjoy," Torreira said, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

"I think it was better in Italy. England is a totally different world, a very large country. The language [barrier] has stopped me, to be able to relate with my teammates and with the people. It is very difficult when you can't have dialogue. And so is the climate. You go out in the morning and it is cloudy, you arrive late to your home and it is cloudy."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

While the 23-year-old's apparent struggles with English life are clear, the midfielder did go on the admit that he was willing to continue fighting and learning to adjust to the country and language.

He added: "But as the years pass, I’m going to adapt."

Torreira is currently away on international duty with Uruguay, as they get ready to take part in the Copa America in Brazil in a tough looking group featuring Japan, Chile and Ecuador.