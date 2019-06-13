Man City 2019/20 Premier League Fixtures: When City Play Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea & More

The 2018/19 season has only just ended but there's no time to dwell on the past, with the Premier League fixtures for the 2019/20 season now released.

Manchester City are looking to retain their crown for a third consecutive season, and if last term's title race is anything to go by, it won't come easy for Pep's men.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has promised that the pair will try and 'kick each other's butts again' following the Reds' Champions League triumph, but he'll have to wait until November to face off against the Citizens.

City start with an away trip to the London Stadium to meet former manager Manuel Pellegrini and his ever improving West Ham side. They then welcome Tottenham to the Etihad the following week, looking for revenge after their Champions League clash last season.

September and October should pass by without major tests for the champions, before they faced with back-to-back games against Liverpool and Chelsea, followed by an away trip to Newcastle.

A tough trio of fixtures leads into the first Manchester derby in December and City again have to face a top six opponent the following week when they travel to Arsenal.

The busy new year period brings a period of respite for Pep's men, as they don't face another top six opponent until they face Tottenham in February. The reverse fixture against Arsenal comes at the end of the month, followed immediately by the second Manchester derby.

Tests in the shape of Chelsea and Liverpool come in March and April before a fairly stress free run in ends with a home game against Norwich on the final day of the season.

Manchester City 2019/20 Premier League Fixture List:

Saturday 10 August - West Ham United (A)

Saturday 17 August - Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Saturday 24 August - Bournemouth (A)

Saturday 31 August - Brighton (H)

Saturday 14 September - Norwich (A)

Saturday 21 September - Watford (H)

Saturday 28 September - Everton (A)

Saturday 5 October - Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Saturday 19 October - Crystal Palace (A)

Saturday 26 October - Aston Villa (H)

Saturday 2 November - Southampton (H)

Saturday 9 November - Liverpool (A)

Saturday 23 November - Chelsea (H)

Saturday 30 November - Newcastle (A)

Tuesday 3 December - Burnley (A)

Saturday 7 December - Manchester United (H)

Saturday 14 December - Arsenal (A)

Saturday 21 December - Leicester (H)

Thursday 26 December - Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Saturday 28 December - Sheffield United (H)

Wednesday 1 January - Everton (H)

Saturday 11 January - Aston Villa (A)

Saturday 18 January - Crystal Palace (H)

Tuesday 21 January - Sheffield United (A)

Saturday 1 February - Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday 8 February - West Ham United (H)

Saturday 22 February - Leicester City (A)

Saturday 29 February - Arsenal (H)

Saturday 7 March - Manchester United (A)

Saturday 14 March - Burnley (H)

Saturday 21 March - Chelsea (A)

Saturday 4 April - Liverpool (H)

Saturday 11 April - Southampton (A)

Saturday 18 April - Newcastle United (H)

Saturday 25 April - Brighton (A)

Saturday 2 May - Bournemouth (H)

Saturday 9 May - Watford (A)

Sunday 17 May - Norwich City (H)

Dates are subject to change due to yet to be confirmed TV broadcast scheduling.