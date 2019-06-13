Man Utd Set Colossal Paul Pogba Price Tag to Fend Off Heightened Real Madrid Interest

Manchester United have slapped a £150m price tag on Paul Pogba as they look to price Real Madrid out of a move for the Frenchman.

The 26-year-old was named in the PFA Team of the Year after netting a career-best 13 league goals, yet still came under heavy scrutiny from fans and the media for a perceived lack of interest and work rate.

Keen not to spend time out of the limelight of the Champions League, Pogba has been tipped to leave Old Trafford for some time, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain all linked at various points over the last season.

Celle là last game of the season we finish well .. time to relax 🤙🏾.. congratulations to my brother @KurtZouma for his first goal 🙏🏾@equipedefrance #fiersdetrebleus #ANDFRA pic.twitter.com/kEnYLnJ3u3 — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) June 11, 2019

With the midfielder becoming 'disillusioned' with life at United, the Daily Mirror claim Pogba is seeking a summer exit from Old Trafford. However, the club won't sanction his departure unless they receive a monumental fee that would eclipse the world-record transfer for a midfielder.

Zinedine Zidane has already gone big as he looks to rebuild his Los Blancos squad, after a miserable season in which they finished a full 21 points off La Liga champions Barcelona. With Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao already confirmed for a combined total of €300m, Pogba has been touted as the next star to join the latest Santiago Bernabeu revolution. However, United's new valuation could price the 13-time European Cup winners out of a move.

The Mirror's report claims that Madrid are willing to stump up £135m for the World Cup winner, but the Red Devils want 'at least' £15m more.

Currently under contract until 2021, with the option of a further 12 months, the Premier League outfit are stated as having an 'acceptance' that they may be forced to sell if the price is right. Madrid-based Marca even claimed that Pogba is 'willing to pressure' the United hierarchy into forcing a move through with Zidane earmarking the Frenchman as the club's top midfield target.