Marco Asensio Linked With Real Madrid Exit Despite Zinedine Zidane's Overwhelming Backing

By 90Min
June 13, 2019

Marco Asensio is being dubiously linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer, despite the fact that Zinedine Zidane has previously insisted that the young Spaniard is a key part of his plans going forward.

It's fair to say that Asensio hasn't quite lived up to the significant hype that surrounded him when he first broke on to the scene with Real, so it comes as no real surprise to see that the Spanish press are peddling the notion that Los Blancos are looking to part ways with him as soon as possible.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Cadena Ser are reporting that Real Madrid are suddenly willing to 'listen to offers' for Asensio - particularly as he flattered to deceive in 2018/19, registering just one goal and six assists in La Liga.

While this is all fine and dandy, the report fails to mention the fact that Zidane - who it must be presumed knows what he's talking about - has already declared that Asensio will be going nowhere this summer.

Amidst rumours linking the winger with a move to Liverpool, Zidane previously said: "I have spoken to him and told him that he will be fundamental to the team. And I want him here with us." 

Pretty conclusive then.

Real Madrid have made a splash in the transfer market already this summer, signing the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, but that doesn't immediately mean that Asensio is on the chopping block. 

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

This is especially true when you consider the number of high earners who are over the age of 30 who, it must be said, had even more underwhelming seasons than Asensio.

If Real really are 'willing to listen to offers' (whatever that may mean), then Zidane may want to have a quiet word with the board.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message