Milan on the Verge of Completing €8m Deal for Empoli Midfielder Rade Krunic

By 90Min
June 13, 2019

After a hectic few months behind the scenes, Milan look to be closing in on their first signing of the summer transfer window in the shape of Empoli midfielder Rade Krunic.

Krunic played a pivotal role for Empoli during the 2018/19 season, registering five goals and six assists along the way, but he was unable to prevent his side from slipping down into Serie B. Empoli's relegation has opened the door for a potential move and, as has been widely reported in Italy over the past few days, Milan look to be in a strong position to land the 25-year-old's signature.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

As reported by Calciomercato, a deal is now said to have been struck between Milan and Empoli, which will see Krunic join the Rossoneri on a four-year deal.

If the report is accurate, then the Bosnian will undergo a medical next week ahead of an official announcement.

Empoli's president, Fabrizio Corsi, all but confirmed the deal, telling Calciomercato: "Krunic will play in Milan next season. It closes for €8m."

However, the operation was far from simple and a number of complications behind the scenes initially threatened to jeopardise the operation - making Milan's sudden drive to complete the signing ahead of the likes of Genoa and Torino all the more surprising.

A prior move for Krunic was blocked whilst Leonardo was at the helm as Milan's sporting director and, following the Brazilian's resignation, the club waited on confirmation from their new manager.

Former Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo has been widely tipped by the Italian press to become the next Milan manager and he is said to have given the go-ahead for the club to sign Krunic. 

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

The report also claims that the deal will confirm the imminent arrival of Zvonimir Boban as the club's new sporting director after his departure from FIFA.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message