Milan on the Verge of Completing €8m Deal for Empoli Midfielder Rade Krunic

After a hectic few months behind the scenes, Milan look to be closing in on their first signing of the summer transfer window in the shape of Empoli midfielder Rade Krunic.

Krunic played a pivotal role for Empoli during the 2018/19 season, registering five goals and six assists along the way, but he was unable to prevent his side from slipping down into Serie B. Empoli's relegation has opened the door for a potential move and, as has been widely reported in Italy over the past few days, Milan look to be in a strong position to land the 25-year-old's signature.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

As reported by Calciomercato, a deal is now said to have been struck between Milan and Empoli, which will see Krunic join the Rossoneri on a four-year deal.

If the report is accurate, then the Bosnian will undergo a medical next week ahead of an official announcement.

Empoli's president, Fabrizio Corsi, all but confirmed the deal, telling Calciomercato: "Krunic will play in Milan next season. It closes for €8m."

12 - Rade Krunic was one of four midfielders (along with Ilicic, Gómez, de Paul) to have been involved in 12 or more goals in the last Serie A season (five goals, seven assists). Concrete. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 13, 2019

However, the operation was far from simple and a number of complications behind the scenes initially threatened to jeopardise the operation - making Milan's sudden drive to complete the signing ahead of the likes of Genoa and Torino all the more surprising.

A prior move for Krunic was blocked whilst Leonardo was at the helm as Milan's sporting director and, following the Brazilian's resignation, the club waited on confirmation from their new manager.

Former Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo has been widely tipped by the Italian press to become the next Milan manager and he is said to have given the go-ahead for the club to sign Krunic.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

The report also claims that the deal will confirm the imminent arrival of Zvonimir Boban as the club's new sporting director after his departure from FIFA.