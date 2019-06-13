Pep Guardiola Rubbishes Talk of Sabbatical Amid Staggering Salary Offer From Juventus

Pep Guardiola has shot down suggestions that he intends to take a sabbatical from football, after reports in the UK press claimed he could leave his post at Manchester City at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The Spaniard has also been linked with the vacant manager's job at Juventus, but those rumours too appear to be wide of the mark with Guardiola expressing his desire to win the Champions League with the Citizens.

A domestic treble rounded off a stunning season for City, with the only blotch on their campaign being a disappointing Champions League quarter final exit at the hands of Tottenham. With two years left on his contract, rumours have been circling that the 48-year-old may opt to take a sabbatical from football should City secure the European title - something he flat out denied.

“I do not take a sabbatical," he said, as quoted by the Express. “The news comes out, is repeated and is not checked. I have two years of contract and, if they do not kick me out, I will continue.”

Putting an end to seemingly unsubstantiated rumours, Guardiola has also been embroiled in speculation he was set for a move to Serie A to succeed Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus. The former Barcelona manager has repeatedly affirmed his commitment to City, which is now unquestionable after Eurosport France stated that he turned down £17.8m-per year salary in Turin.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

A two-time winner of the competition, Guardiola confirmed the Champions League title is something he is desperate to achieve with the Citizens, in what will be his fourth season in the Premier League.

Guardiola added: “We all want to win the Champions League because it is the most beautiful thing. The important thing is to try again and in our case we will do it again. If we fail, we will try again, as the important thing is to be there until the end."