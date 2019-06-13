Premier League Fixtures 2019/20: The Complete List of Every Game for the New Season

Manchester United will meet Chelsea at Old Trafford in the headline fixture on the opening weekend of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Last season's runners up Liverpool will kick off the campaign on Friday August 9, at home to newly promoted Norwich City, while champions Manchester City open with two matches against London teams - a trip to West Ham in gameweek one before welcoming Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad in week two.

Spurs welcome another newly promoted club, Aston Villa, on the opening weekend, with Arsenal travelling to Newcastle and an intriguing clash between Leicester and Wolves.

The opening weeks of the season throw up some stellar fixtures, with United travelling to Wolves in week two, Liverpool meeting Arsenal in week three and a north London derby between Arsenal and Spurs prior to the first international break.

The Christmas fixture congestion shows no sign of letting up this year, with fixtures slated on Boxing Day, 28 December and New Year's Day. Standouts include a sure-to-be hotly contested London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates, with Manchester United travelling to north London four days later.

Manchester City and Liverpool, meanwhile, both face Wolves and Sheffield United in that time, while new boys Norwich and Aston Villa square off at Villa Park.

The first confirmed round of midweek fixtures takes place in January, with Chelsea's reverse fixture against Arsenal the standout fixture once more.

International breaks are slated for their usual spots of mid-February and the end of March, before the season comes to a conclusion in mid-May.

Big games to watch out for towards the back end of the campaign include Manchester City vs Liverpool in early April, with the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal taking place three weeks later. On the final day, City host Norwich, Liverpool travel to Newcastle and Tottenham travel to south London to take on Crystal Palace. United's season ends with a tough trip to Leicester.

Here's the complete list of every Premier League game for the new season.

Opening Weekend

09/08/2019 - 20:00 - Liverpool v Norwich City

10/08/2019 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Sheffield United

10/08/2019 - 15:00 - Burnley v Southampton

10/08/2019 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Everton

10/08/2019 - 15:00 - Leicester City v Wolverhampton

10/08/2019 - 15:00 - Watford v Brighton

10/08/2019 - 17:30 - Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

10/08/2019 - 12:30 - West Ham United v Manchester City

11/08/2019 - 14:00 - Newcastle United v Arsenal

11/08/2019 - 16:30 - Manchester United v Chelsea

Gameweek 2 - Commencing 17/08/19

Arsenal v Burnley

Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Brighton v West Ham United

Chelsea v Leicester City

Everton v Watford

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Norwich City v Newcastle United

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Liverpool

Wolverhampton v Manchester United

Gameweek 3 - Commencing 24/08/19

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City

Aston Villa v Everton

Brighton v Southampton

Liverpool v Arsenal

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Norwich City v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

Watford v West Ham United

Wolverhampton v Burnley

Gameweek 4 - Commencing 31/08/19

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Sheffield United

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Wolverhampton

Leicester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Manchester City v Brighton

Newcastle United v Watford

Southampton v Manchester United

West Ham United v Norwich City

Gameweek 5 - Commencing 14/09/19

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton

Aston Villa v West Ham United

Brighton v Burnley

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Manchester United v Leicester City

Norwich City v Manchester City

Sheffield United v Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

Watford v Arsenal

Wolverhampton v Chelsea

Gameweek 6 - Commencing 21/09/19

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Burnley v Norwich City

Chelsea v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton

Everton v Sheffield United

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City v Watford

Newcastle United v Brighton

Southampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

West Ham United v Manchester United

Gameweek 7 - Commencing 28/09/19

A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United

Aston Villa v Burnley

Chelsea v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Norwich City

Everton v Manchester City

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Manchester United v Arsenal

Sheffield United v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

Wolverhampton v Watford

Gameweek 8 - Commencing 05/10/19

Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley v Everton

Liverpool v Leicester City

Manchester City v Wolverhampton

Newcastle United v Manchester United

Norwich City v Aston Villa

Southampton v Chelsea

Watford v Sheffield United

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Gameweek 9 - Commencing 19/10/19

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Norwich City

Aston Villa v Brighton

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Everton v West Ham United

Leicester City v Burnley

Manchester United v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford

Wolverhampton v Southampton

Gameweek 10 - Commencing 26/10/19

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v Chelsea

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton

Norwich City v Manchester United

Southampton v Leicester City

Watford v A.F.C. Bournemouth

West Ham United v Sheffield United

Gameweek 11 - Commencing 02/11/19

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United

Arsenal v Wolverhampton

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brighton v Norwich City

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City v Southampton

Sheffield United v Burnley

Watford v Chelsea

West Ham United v Newcastle United

Gameweek 12 - Commencing 09/11/19

Burnley v West Ham United

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Leicester City v Arsenal

Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester United v Brighton

Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Norwich City v Watford

Southampton v Everton

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United

Wolverhampton v Aston Villa

Gameweek 13 - Commencing 23/11/19

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton

Arsenal v Southampton

Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Brighton v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Norwich City

Manchester City v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Manchester United

Watford v Burnley

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Gameweek 14 - Commencing 30/11/19

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v West Ham United

Leicester City v Everton

Liverpool v Brighton

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Norwich City v Arsenal

Southampton v Watford

Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Wolverhampton v Sheffield United

Gameweek 15 - 03/12/19 - 04/12/19

03/12/19 - 19:45 - Arsenal v Brighton

03/12/19 - 19:45 - Burnley v Manchester City

03/12/19 - 19:45 - Leicester City v Watford

03/12/19 - 20:00 - Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

03/12/19 - 19:45 - Sheffield United v Newcastle United

03/12/19 - 19:45 - Wolverhampton v West Ham United

04/12/19 - 19:45 - Chelsea v Aston Villa

04/12/19 - 20:00 - Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth

04/12/19 - 20:00 - Liverpool v Everton

04/12/19 - 19:45 - Southampton v Norwich City

Gameweek 16 - Commencing 07/12/19

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Leicester City

Brighton v Wolverhampton

Everton v Chelsea

Manchester City v Manchester United

Newcastle United v Southampton

Norwich City v Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Ham United v Arsenal

Gameweek 17 - Commencing 14/12/19

Arsenal v Manchester City

Burnley v Newcastle United

Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Leicester City v Norwich City

Liverpool v Watford

Manchester United v Everton

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Southampton v West Ham United

Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur

Gameweek 18 - Commencing 21/12/19

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Burnley

Aston Villa v Southampton

Brighton v Sheffield United

Everton v Arsenal

Manchester City v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Norwich City v Wolverhampton

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Watford v Manchester United

West Ham United v Liverpool

Gameweek 19 - Boxing Day 2019

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Norwich City

Chelsea v Southampton

Crystal Palace v West Ham United

Everton v Burnley

Leicester City v Liverpool

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Sheffield United v Watford

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton

Wolverhampton v Manchester City

Gameweek 20 - Commencing 28/12/19

Arsenal v Chelsea

Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Burnley v Manchester United

Liverpool v Wolverhampton

Manchester City v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Everton

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Watford v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Leicester City

Gameweek 21 - Commencing 01/01/20

Arsenal v Manchester United

Brighton v Chelsea

Burnley v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Sheffield United

Manchester City v Everton

Newcastle United v Leicester City

Norwich City v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

Watford v Wolverhampton

West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Gameweek 22 - Commencing 11/01/20

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Watford

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Brighton

Leicester City v Southampton

Manchester United v Norwich City

Sheffield United v West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Wolverhampton v Newcastle United

Gameweek 23 - Commencing 18/01/20

Arsenal v Sheffield United

Brighton v Aston Villa

Burnley v Leicester City

Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Norwich City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Southampton v Wolverhampton

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United v Everton

Gameweek 24 - Commencing 21/01/20

21/01/20 - 19:45 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton

21/01/20 - 19:45 - Aston Villa v Watford

21/01/20 - 19:45 - Everton v Newcastle United

21/01/20 - 19:45 - Leicester City v West Ham United

21/01/20 - 19:45 - Sheffield United v Manchester City

21/01/20 - 19:45 - Wolverhampton v Liverpool

21/01/20 - 20:00 - Manchester United v Burnley

22/01/20 - 19:45 - Chelsea v Arsenal

22/01/20 - 20:00 - Crystal Palace v Southampton

22/01/20 - 19:45 - Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Gameweek 25 - Commencing 01/02/20

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Burnley v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Leicester City v Chelsea

Liverpool v Southampton

Manchester United v Wolverhampton

Newcastle United v Norwich City

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Watford v Everton West Ham United v Brighton

Gameweek 26 - Commencing 08/02/20

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton v Watford

Chelsea v Manchester United

Everton v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Sheffield United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Southampton v Burnley

Wolverhampton v Leicester City

*As part of the 2019/20 mid-season player break, the Premier League will split one round of matches in February over two weekends, with five matches on the weekend commencing 8 February 2019 and five on the weekend commencing 15 February.

A decision on which matches will get moved to the 15th will be made when the UK broadcast picks for the month of February 2020 are announced in mid-December.

Gameweek 27 - Commencing 22/02/20

Arsenal v Everton

Burnley v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Manchester City

Liverpool v West Ham United

Manchester United v Watford

Sheffield United v Brighton

Southampton v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton v Norwich City

Gameweek 28 - Commencing 29/02/20

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Everton v Manchester United

Manchester City v Arsenal

Newcastle United v Burnley

Norwich City v Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton

Watford v Liverpool

West Ham United v Southampton

Gameweek 29 - Commencing 07/03/20

Arsenal v West Ham United

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea v Everton

Crystal Palace v Watford

Leicester City v Aston Villa

Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Manchester United v Manchester City

Sheffield United v Norwich City

Southampton v Newcastle United

Wolverhampton v Brighton

Gameweek 30 - Commencing 14/03/20

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brighton v Arsenal

Everton v Liverpool

Manchester City v Burnley

Newcastle United v Sheffield United

Norwich City v Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

Watford v Leicester City

West Ham United v Wolverhampton

Gameweek 31 - Commencing 21/03/20

Burnley v Watford

Chelsea v Manchester City

Leicester City v Brighton

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Norwich City v Everton

Southampton v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Gameweek 32 - Commencing 04/04/20

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Arsenal v Norwich City

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton

Brighton v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Leicester City

Manchester City v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

Watford v Southampton

West Ham United v Chelsea

Gameweek 33 - Commencing 11/04/20

Burnley v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Watford

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Brighton

Southampton v Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Wolverhampton v Arsenal

Gameweek 34 - Commencing 18/04/20

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Brighton v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Everton v Southampton

Manchester City v Newcastle United

Sheffield United v Wolverhampton

Watford v Norwich City

West Ham United v Burnley

Gameweek 35 - Commencing 25/04/20

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Manchester City

Liverpool v Burnley

Manchester United v Southampton

Norwich City v West Ham United

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Watford v Newcastle United

Wolverhampton v Everton

Gameweek 36 - Commencing 02/05/20

Arsenal v Liverpool

Burnley v Wolverhampton

Chelsea v Norwich City

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Everton v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Sheffield United

Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Brighton

West Ham United v Watford

Gameweek 37 - Commencing 09/05/20

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Southampton

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brighton v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Chelsea

Manchester United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Burnley

Sheffield United v Everton

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

Watford v Manchester City

Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace

Gameweek 38 - Commencing 17/05/20

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolverhampton

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Leicester City v Manchester United

Manchester City v Norwich City

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham United v Aston Villa