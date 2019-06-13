Premier League Fixtures 2019/20: The Complete List of Every Game for the New Season

By 90Min
June 13, 2019

Manchester United will meet Chelsea at Old Trafford in the headline fixture on the opening weekend of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Last season's runners up Liverpool will kick off the campaign on Friday August 9, at home to newly promoted Norwich City, while champions Manchester City open with two matches against London teams - a trip to West Ham in gameweek one before welcoming Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad in week two.

Spurs welcome another newly promoted club, Aston Villa, on the opening weekend, with Arsenal travelling to Newcastle and an intriguing clash between Leicester and Wolves.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The opening weeks of the season throw up some stellar fixtures, with United travelling to Wolves in week two, Liverpool meeting Arsenal in week three and a north London derby between Arsenal and Spurs prior to the first international break.

The Christmas fixture congestion shows no sign of letting up this year, with fixtures slated on Boxing Day, 28 December and New Year's Day. Standouts include a sure-to-be hotly contested London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates, with Manchester United travelling to north London four days later.

Manchester City and Liverpool, meanwhile, both face Wolves and Sheffield United in that time, while new boys Norwich and Aston Villa square off at Villa Park.

The first confirmed round of midweek fixtures takes place in January, with Chelsea's reverse fixture against Arsenal the standout fixture once more. 

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

International breaks are slated for their usual spots of mid-February and the end of March, before the season comes to a conclusion in mid-May. 

Big games to watch out for towards the back end of the campaign include Manchester City vs Liverpool in early April, with the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal taking place three weeks later. On the final day, City host Norwich, Liverpool travel to Newcastle and Tottenham travel to south London to take on Crystal Palace. United's season ends with a tough trip to Leicester.

Here's the complete list of every Premier League game for the new season.

Opening Weekend

09/08/2019 - 20:00 - Liverpool v Norwich City 

10/08/2019 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Sheffield United 

10/08/2019 - 15:00 - Burnley v Southampton 

10/08/2019 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Everton 

10/08/2019 - 15:00 - Leicester City v Wolverhampton

10/08/2019 - 15:00 - Watford v Brighton

10/08/2019 - 17:30 - Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa 

10/08/2019 - 12:30 - West Ham United v Manchester City

11/08/2019 - 14:00 - Newcastle United v Arsenal

11/08/2019 - 16:30 - Manchester United v Chelsea

Gameweek 2 - Commencing 17/08/19

Arsenal v Burnley 

Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth 

Brighton v West Ham United 

Chelsea v Leicester City 

Everton v Watford 

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur 

Norwich City v Newcastle United 

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Liverpool 

Wolverhampton v Manchester United

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Gameweek 3 - Commencing 24/08/19

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City 

Aston Villa v Everton

Brighton v Southampton 

Liverpool v Arsenal 

Manchester United v Crystal Palace 

Norwich City v Chelsea 

Sheffield United v Leicester City 

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United 

Watford v West Ham United

Wolverhampton v Burnley

Gameweek 4 - Commencing 31/08/19

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur 

Burnley v Liverpool 

Chelsea v Sheffield United 

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa 

Everton v Wolverhampton 

Leicester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth 

Manchester City v Brighton 

Newcastle United v Watford 

Southampton v Manchester United 

West Ham United v Norwich City

Gameweek 5 - Commencing 14/09/19

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton

Aston Villa v West Ham United

Brighton v Burnley

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Manchester United v Leicester City

Norwich City v Manchester City

Sheffield United v Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

Watford v Arsenal

Wolverhampton v Chelsea

Gameweek 6 - Commencing 21/09/19

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Burnley v Norwich City

Chelsea v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton

Everton v Sheffield United

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City v Watford

Newcastle United v Brighton

Southampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

West Ham United v Manchester United

Gameweek 7 - Commencing 28/09/19

A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United

Aston Villa v Burnley

Chelsea v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Norwich City

Everton v Manchester City

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Manchester United v Arsenal

Sheffield United v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

Wolverhampton v Watford

Gameweek 8 - Commencing 05/10/19

Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley v Everton

Liverpool v Leicester City

Manchester City v Wolverhampton

Newcastle United v Manchester United

Norwich City v Aston Villa

Southampton v Chelsea

Watford v Sheffield United

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Gameweek 9 - Commencing 19/10/19

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Norwich City

Aston Villa v Brighton

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Everton v West Ham United

Leicester City v Burnley

Manchester United v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford

Wolverhampton v Southampton

Gameweek 10 - Commencing 26/10/19

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v Chelsea

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton

Norwich City v Manchester United

Southampton v Leicester City

Watford v A.F.C. Bournemouth

West Ham United v Sheffield United

Gameweek 11 - Commencing 02/11/19

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United

Arsenal v Wolverhampton

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brighton v Norwich City

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City v Southampton

Sheffield United v Burnley

Watford v Chelsea

West Ham United v Newcastle United

Gameweek 12 - Commencing 09/11/19

Burnley v West Ham United

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Leicester City v Arsenal

Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester United v Brighton

Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Norwich City v Watford

Southampton v Everton

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United

Wolverhampton v Aston Villa

Gameweek 13 - Commencing 23/11/19

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton

Arsenal v Southampton

Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Brighton v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Norwich City

Manchester City v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Manchester United

Watford v Burnley

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Gameweek 14 - Commencing 30/11/19

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v West Ham United

Leicester City v Everton

Liverpool v Brighton

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Norwich City v Arsenal

Southampton v Watford

Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Wolverhampton v Sheffield United

Gameweek 15 - 03/12/19 - 04/12/19

03/12/19 - 19:45 - Arsenal v Brighton 

03/12/19 - 19:45 - Burnley v Manchester City 

03/12/19 - 19:45 - Leicester City v Watford 

03/12/19 - 20:00 - Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

03/12/19 - 19:45 - Sheffield United v Newcastle United 

03/12/19 - 19:45 - Wolverhampton v West Ham United 

04/12/19 - 19:45 - Chelsea v Aston Villa 

04/12/19 - 20:00 - Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth 

04/12/19 - 20:00 - Liverpool v Everton 

04/12/19 - 19:45 - Southampton v Norwich City

Gameweek 16 - Commencing 07/12/19

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Leicester City

Brighton v Wolverhampton

Everton v Chelsea

Manchester City v Manchester United

Newcastle United v Southampton

Norwich City v Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Ham United v Arsenal

Gameweek 17 - Commencing 14/12/19

Arsenal v Manchester City

Burnley v Newcastle United

Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Leicester City v Norwich City

Liverpool v Watford

Manchester United v Everton

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Southampton v West Ham United

Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur

Gameweek 18 - Commencing 21/12/19

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Burnley

Aston Villa v Southampton

Brighton v Sheffield United

Everton v Arsenal

Manchester City v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Norwich City v Wolverhampton

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Watford v Manchester United

West Ham United v Liverpool

Gameweek 19 - Boxing Day 2019

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal 

Aston Villa v Norwich City 

Chelsea v Southampton 

Crystal Palace v West Ham United 

Everton v Burnley 

Leicester City v Liverpool 

Manchester United v Newcastle United 

Sheffield United v Watford 

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton 

Wolverhampton v Manchester City

Gameweek 20 - Commencing 28/12/19

Arsenal v Chelsea 

Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth 

Burnley v Manchester United 

Liverpool v Wolverhampton 

Manchester City v Sheffield United 

Newcastle United v Everton 

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur 

Southampton v Crystal Palace 

Watford v Aston Villa 

West Ham United v Leicester City

Gameweek 21 - Commencing 01/01/20

Arsenal v Manchester United 

Brighton v Chelsea 

Burnley v Aston Villa 

Liverpool v Sheffield United 

Manchester City v Everton 

Newcastle United v Leicester City 

Norwich City v Crystal Palace 

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur 

Watford v Wolverhampton 

West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Gameweek 22 - Commencing 11/01/20

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Watford 

Aston Villa v Manchester City 

Chelsea v Burnley 

Crystal Palace v Arsenal 

Everton v Brighton 

Leicester City v Southampton 

Manchester United v Norwich City 

Sheffield United v West Ham United 

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool 

Wolverhampton v Newcastle United

Gameweek 23 - Commencing 18/01/20

Arsenal v Sheffield United 

Brighton v Aston Villa 

Burnley v Leicester City 

Liverpool v Manchester United 

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Chelsea 

Norwich City v A.F.C. Bournemouth 

Southampton v Wolverhampton 

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur 

West Ham United v Everton

Gameweek 24 - Commencing 21/01/20

21/01/20 - 19:45 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton 

21/01/20 - 19:45 - Aston Villa v Watford 

21/01/20 - 19:45 - Everton v Newcastle United 

21/01/20 - 19:45 - Leicester City v West Ham United 

21/01/20 - 19:45 - Sheffield United v Manchester City 

21/01/20 - 19:45 - Wolverhampton v Liverpool

21/01/20 - 20:00 - Manchester United v Burnley

22/01/20 - 19:45 - Chelsea v Arsenal 

22/01/20 - 20:00 - Crystal Palace v Southampton 

22/01/20 - 19:45 - Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Gameweek 25 - Commencing 01/02/20

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa 

Burnley v Arsenal 

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United 

Leicester City v Chelsea 

Liverpool v Southampton 

Manchester United v Wolverhampton

Newcastle United v Norwich City 

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City 

Watford v Everton West Ham United v Brighton

Gameweek 26 - Commencing 08/02/20

Arsenal v Newcastle United 

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur 

Brighton v Watford 

Chelsea v Manchester United 

Everton v Crystal Palace 

Manchester City v West Ham United 

Norwich City v Liverpool 

Sheffield United v A.F.C. Bournemouth 

Southampton v Burnley 

Wolverhampton v Leicester City

*As part of the 2019/20 mid-season player break, the Premier League will split one round of matches in February over two weekends, with five matches on the weekend commencing 8 February 2019 and five on the weekend commencing 15 February. 

A decision on which matches will get moved to the 15th will be made when the UK broadcast picks for the month of February 2020 are announced in mid-December.

Gameweek 27 - Commencing 22/02/20

Arsenal v Everton 

Burnley v A.F.C. Bournemouth 

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur 

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United 

Leicester City v Manchester City 

Liverpool v West Ham United 

Manchester United v Watford 

Sheffield United v Brighton 

Southampton v Aston Villa 

Wolverhampton v Norwich City

Gameweek 28 - Commencing 29/02/20

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea 

Aston Villa v Sheffield United 

Brighton v Crystal Palace 

Everton v Manchester United 

Manchester City v Arsenal 

Newcastle United v Burnley 

Norwich City v Leicester City 

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton 

Watford v Liverpool 

West Ham United v Southampton

Gameweek 29 - Commencing 07/03/20

Arsenal v West Ham United

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur 

Chelsea v Everton 

Crystal Palace v Watford 

Leicester City v Aston Villa 

Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth 

Manchester United v Manchester City 

Sheffield United v Norwich City 

Southampton v Newcastle United 

Wolverhampton v Brighton

Gameweek 30 - Commencing 14/03/20

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace 

Aston Villa v Chelsea 

Brighton v Arsenal 

Everton v Liverpool 

Manchester City v Burnley 

Newcastle United v Sheffield United 

Norwich City v Southampton 

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United 

Watford v Leicester City 

West Ham United v Wolverhampton

Gameweek 31 - Commencing 21/03/20

Burnley v Watford 

Chelsea v Manchester City 

Leicester City v Brighton 

Liverpool v Crystal Palace 

Manchester United v Sheffield United 

Newcastle United v Aston Villa 

Norwich City v Everton 

Southampton v Arsenal 

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United 

Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Gameweek 32 - Commencing 04/04/20

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United 

Arsenal v Norwich City 

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton 

Brighton v Manchester United 

Crystal Palace v Burnley 

Everton v Leicester City 

Manchester City v Liverpool 

Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur 

Watford v Southampton 

West Ham United v Chelsea

Gameweek 33 - Commencing 11/04/20

Burnley v Sheffield United 

Chelsea v Watford 

Leicester City v Crystal Palace 

Liverpool v Aston Villa 

Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth 

Newcastle United v West Ham United 

Norwich City v Brighton 

Southampton v Manchester City 

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton 

Wolverhampton v Arsenal

Gameweek 34 - Commencing 18/04/20

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur 

Arsenal v Leicester City 

Aston Villa v Manchester United 

Brighton v Liverpool 

Crystal Palace v Chelsea 

Everton v Southampton 

Manchester City v Newcastle United 

Sheffield United v Wolverhampton 

Watford v Norwich City 

West Ham United v Burnley

Gameweek 35 - Commencing 25/04/20

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City 

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace 

Brighton v Manchester City 

Liverpool v Burnley 

Manchester United v Southampton 

Norwich City v West Ham United 

Sheffield United v Chelsea 

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal 

Watford v Newcastle United 

Wolverhampton v Everton

Gameweek 36 - Commencing 02/05/20

Arsenal v Liverpool 

Burnley v Wolverhampton 

Chelsea v Norwich City 

Crystal Palace v Manchester United 

Everton v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Sheffield United 

Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth 

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur 

Southampton v Brighton 

West Ham United v Watford

Gameweek 37 - Commencing 09/05/20

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Southampton 

Aston Villa v Arsenal 

Brighton v Newcastle United 

Liverpool v Chelsea 

Manchester United v West Ham United 

Norwich City v Burnley 

Sheffield United v Everton 

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City 

Watford v Manchester City 

Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace

Gameweek 38 - Commencing 17/05/20

Arsenal v Watford 

Burnley v Brighton 

Chelsea v Wolverhampton 

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur 

Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth 

Leicester City v Manchester United 

Manchester City v Norwich City 

Newcastle United v Liverpool 

Southampton v Sheffield United 

West Ham United v Aston Villa

More Soccer

