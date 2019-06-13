Premier League Fixtures 2019/20: The Complete List of Every Game for the New Season

Manchester United will meet Chelsea at Old Trafford in the headline fixture on the opening weekend of the 2019/20 Premier League season.
Last season's runners up Liverpool will kick off the campaign on Friday August 9, at home to newly promoted Norwich City, while champions Manchester City open with two matches against London teams - a trip to West Ham in gameweek one before welcoming Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad in week two.
Spurs welcome another newly promoted club, Aston Villa, on the opening weekend, with Arsenal travelling to Newcastle and an intriguing clash between Leicester and Wolves.
The opening weeks of the season throw up some stellar fixtures, with United travelling to Wolves in week two, Liverpool meeting Arsenal in week three and a north London derby between Arsenal and Spurs prior to the first international break.
The Christmas fixture congestion shows no sign of letting up this year, with fixtures slated on Boxing Day, 28 December and New Year's Day. Standouts include a sure-to-be hotly contested London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates, with Manchester United travelling to north London four days later.
Manchester City and Liverpool, meanwhile, both face Wolves and Sheffield United in that time, while new boys Norwich and Aston Villa square off at Villa Park.
The first confirmed round of midweek fixtures takes place in January, with Chelsea's reverse fixture against Arsenal the standout fixture once more.
International breaks are slated for their usual spots of mid-February and the end of March, before the season comes to a conclusion in mid-May.
Big games to watch out for towards the back end of the campaign include Manchester City vs Liverpool in early April, with the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal taking place three weeks later. On the final day, City host Norwich, Liverpool travel to Newcastle and Tottenham travel to south London to take on Crystal Palace. United's season ends with a tough trip to Leicester.
Here's the complete list of every Premier League game for the new season.
Opening Weekend
09/08/2019 - 20:00 - Liverpool v Norwich City
10/08/2019 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Sheffield United
10/08/2019 - 15:00 - Burnley v Southampton
10/08/2019 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace v Everton
10/08/2019 - 15:00 - Leicester City v Wolverhampton
10/08/2019 - 15:00 - Watford v Brighton
10/08/2019 - 17:30 - Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
10/08/2019 - 12:30 - West Ham United v Manchester City
11/08/2019 - 14:00 - Newcastle United v Arsenal
11/08/2019 - 16:30 - Manchester United v Chelsea
Gameweek 2 - Commencing 17/08/19
Arsenal v Burnley
Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Brighton v West Ham United
Chelsea v Leicester City
Everton v Watford
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Norwich City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Liverpool
Wolverhampton v Manchester United
Gameweek 3 - Commencing 24/08/19
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City
Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton v Southampton
Liverpool v Arsenal
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
Watford v West Ham United
Wolverhampton v Burnley
Gameweek 4 - Commencing 31/08/19
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Sheffield United
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Everton v Wolverhampton
Leicester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Manchester City v Brighton
Newcastle United v Watford
Southampton v Manchester United
West Ham United v Norwich City
Gameweek 5 - Commencing 14/09/19
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton
Aston Villa v West Ham United
Brighton v Burnley
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Manchester United v Leicester City
Norwich City v Manchester City
Sheffield United v Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
Watford v Arsenal
Wolverhampton v Chelsea
Gameweek 6 - Commencing 21/09/19
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Burnley v Norwich City
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
Everton v Sheffield United
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City v Watford
Newcastle United v Brighton
Southampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
West Ham United v Manchester United
Gameweek 7 - Commencing 28/09/19
A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United
Aston Villa v Burnley
Chelsea v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Norwich City
Everton v Manchester City
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Manchester United v Arsenal
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
Wolverhampton v Watford
Gameweek 8 - Commencing 05/10/19
Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley v Everton
Liverpool v Leicester City
Manchester City v Wolverhampton
Newcastle United v Manchester United
Norwich City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Chelsea
Watford v Sheffield United
West Ham United v Crystal Palace
Gameweek 9 - Commencing 19/10/19
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Norwich City
Aston Villa v Brighton
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Everton v West Ham United
Leicester City v Burnley
Manchester United v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Watford
Wolverhampton v Southampton
Gameweek 10 - Commencing 26/10/19
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Chelsea
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
Norwich City v Manchester United
Southampton v Leicester City
Watford v A.F.C. Bournemouth
West Ham United v Sheffield United
Gameweek 11 - Commencing 02/11/19
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United
Arsenal v Wolverhampton
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brighton v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City v Southampton
Sheffield United v Burnley
Watford v Chelsea
West Ham United v Newcastle United
Gameweek 12 - Commencing 09/11/19
Burnley v West Ham United
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Leicester City v Arsenal
Liverpool v Manchester City
Manchester United v Brighton
Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Norwich City v Watford
Southampton v Everton
Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United
Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
Gameweek 13 - Commencing 23/11/19
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton
Arsenal v Southampton
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Brighton v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Norwich City
Manchester City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Manchester United
Watford v Burnley
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
Gameweek 14 - Commencing 30/11/19
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v West Ham United
Leicester City v Everton
Liverpool v Brighton
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Norwich City v Arsenal
Southampton v Watford
Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Wolverhampton v Sheffield United
Gameweek 15 - 03/12/19 - 04/12/19
03/12/19 - 19:45 - Arsenal v Brighton
03/12/19 - 19:45 - Burnley v Manchester City
03/12/19 - 19:45 - Leicester City v Watford
03/12/19 - 20:00 - Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
03/12/19 - 19:45 - Sheffield United v Newcastle United
03/12/19 - 19:45 - Wolverhampton v West Ham United
04/12/19 - 19:45 - Chelsea v Aston Villa
04/12/19 - 20:00 - Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth
04/12/19 - 20:00 - Liverpool v Everton
04/12/19 - 19:45 - Southampton v Norwich City
Gameweek 16 - Commencing 07/12/19
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Brighton v Wolverhampton
Everton v Chelsea
Manchester City v Manchester United
Newcastle United v Southampton
Norwich City v Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham United v Arsenal
Gameweek 17 - Commencing 14/12/19
Arsenal v Manchester City
Burnley v Newcastle United
Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Leicester City v Norwich City
Liverpool v Watford
Manchester United v Everton
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Southampton v West Ham United
Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
Gameweek 18 - Commencing 21/12/19
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Burnley
Aston Villa v Southampton
Brighton v Sheffield United
Everton v Arsenal
Manchester City v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Wolverhampton
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
Watford v Manchester United
West Ham United v Liverpool
Gameweek 19 - Boxing Day 2019
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Norwich City
Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v West Ham United
Everton v Burnley
Leicester City v Liverpool
Manchester United v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Watford
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
Wolverhampton v Manchester City
Gameweek 20 - Commencing 28/12/19
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Burnley v Manchester United
Liverpool v Wolverhampton
Manchester City v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Everton
Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Watford v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Leicester City
Gameweek 21 - Commencing 01/01/20
Arsenal v Manchester United
Brighton v Chelsea
Burnley v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Sheffield United
Manchester City v Everton
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Norwich City v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
Watford v Wolverhampton
West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Gameweek 22 - Commencing 11/01/20
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Watford
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Brighton
Leicester City v Southampton
Manchester United v Norwich City
Sheffield United v West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
Gameweek 23 - Commencing 18/01/20
Arsenal v Sheffield United
Brighton v Aston Villa
Burnley v Leicester City
Liverpool v Manchester United
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Norwich City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Southampton v Wolverhampton
Watford v Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United v Everton
Gameweek 24 - Commencing 21/01/20
21/01/20 - 19:45 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton
21/01/20 - 19:45 - Aston Villa v Watford
21/01/20 - 19:45 - Everton v Newcastle United
21/01/20 - 19:45 - Leicester City v West Ham United
21/01/20 - 19:45 - Sheffield United v Manchester City
21/01/20 - 19:45 - Wolverhampton v Liverpool
21/01/20 - 20:00 - Manchester United v Burnley
22/01/20 - 19:45 - Chelsea v Arsenal
22/01/20 - 20:00 - Crystal Palace v Southampton
22/01/20 - 19:45 - Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
Gameweek 25 - Commencing 01/02/20
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Burnley v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Leicester City v Chelsea
Liverpool v Southampton
Manchester United v Wolverhampton
Newcastle United v Norwich City
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Watford v Everton West Ham United v Brighton
Gameweek 26 - Commencing 08/02/20
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton v Watford
Chelsea v Manchester United
Everton v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v West Ham United
Norwich City v Liverpool
Sheffield United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Southampton v Burnley
Wolverhampton v Leicester City
*As part of the 2019/20 mid-season player break, the Premier League will split one round of matches in February over two weekends, with five matches on the weekend commencing 8 February 2019 and five on the weekend commencing 15 February.
A decision on which matches will get moved to the 15th will be made when the UK broadcast picks for the month of February 2020 are announced in mid-December.
Gameweek 27 - Commencing 22/02/20
Arsenal v Everton
Burnley v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Manchester City
Liverpool v West Ham United
Manchester United v Watford
Sheffield United v Brighton
Southampton v Aston Villa
Wolverhampton v Norwich City
Gameweek 28 - Commencing 29/02/20
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Sheffield United
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Everton v Manchester United
Manchester City v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Burnley
Norwich City v Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
Watford v Liverpool
West Ham United v Southampton
Gameweek 29 - Commencing 07/03/20
Arsenal v West Ham United
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea v Everton
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Manchester United v Manchester City
Sheffield United v Norwich City
Southampton v Newcastle United
Wolverhampton v Brighton
Gameweek 30 - Commencing 14/03/20
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton v Arsenal
Everton v Liverpool
Manchester City v Burnley
Newcastle United v Sheffield United
Norwich City v Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
Watford v Leicester City
West Ham United v Wolverhampton
Gameweek 31 - Commencing 21/03/20
Burnley v Watford
Chelsea v Manchester City
Leicester City v Brighton
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester United v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Norwich City v Everton
Southampton v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Gameweek 32 - Commencing 04/04/20
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Arsenal v Norwich City
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
Brighton v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Leicester City
Manchester City v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
Watford v Southampton
West Ham United v Chelsea
Gameweek 33 - Commencing 11/04/20
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Watford
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Newcastle United v West Ham United
Norwich City v Brighton
Southampton v Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
Wolverhampton v Arsenal
Gameweek 34 - Commencing 18/04/20
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Brighton v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Southampton
Manchester City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Wolverhampton
Watford v Norwich City
West Ham United v Burnley
Gameweek 35 - Commencing 25/04/20
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Manchester City
Liverpool v Burnley
Manchester United v Southampton
Norwich City v West Ham United
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
Watford v Newcastle United
Wolverhampton v Everton
Gameweek 36 - Commencing 02/05/20
Arsenal v Liverpool
Burnley v Wolverhampton
Chelsea v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Everton v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Sheffield United
Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Brighton
West Ham United v Watford
Gameweek 37 - Commencing 09/05/20
A.F.C. Bournemouth v Southampton
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Manchester United v West Ham United
Norwich City v Burnley
Sheffield United v Everton
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
Watford v Manchester City
Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
Gameweek 38 - Commencing 17/05/20
Arsenal v Watford
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Wolverhampton
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Leicester City v Manchester United
Manchester City v Norwich City
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v Sheffield United
West Ham United v Aston Villa