Premier League Fixtures: 8 Games That Could Prove Pivotal in the 2019/20 Title Race

The Nations League finals are over, and the fixture list for the upcoming Premier League season is out; it's time to get excited about club football once again.

We now have a small insight into how the 2019/20 campaign could play out, with a number of heavyweight matches taking place at critical points in the year.

Could Manchester City have a nightmare just after Christmas? Will Liverpool be derailed in their final home game? Only time will tell.

The highs.

The lows.

The wins.

The losses.

The passion.

The pride.

The support.



📅 Friday 9 August. The Premier League returns. #PLfixtures #PremierLeagueFixtures pic.twitter.com/jGf2dm4DY3 — Premier League (@premierleague) June 13, 2019

Given their superiority last term, the Citizens and the Reds can both be expected to mount another title challenge, though they could certainly be joined by any of their rivals in the 'Big Six'.

Here's a look at the key games that will decide where the Premier League trophy will end up in May 2020.

Liverpool vs Manchester City

When? Matchweek 12

Where? Anfield

In the correlating fixture last season, Riyad Mahrez made a mockery of the £60m sum City had forked out for his services by launching a late spot-kick at Anield high into the stratosphere.

He will no doubt be overlooked should Pep Guardiola's men receive another penalty at the home of their fearsome foes when November rolls around. With a single point separating the pair last term, there really is no margin for error.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

When? Matchweek 20

Where? Molineux





The festive period invariably throws up surprises. The games come thick and fast, the travelling is relentless and the chances to rest are rare.





Should their opponents arrive at Molineux on Boxing Day both mentally and physically exhausted, it isn't difficult to see Wolves upsetting the apple cart here. The champions also face Arsenal, Everton and Leicester City in a hectic, testing schedule over the winter.





In such gruelling circumstances, trophies are won and lost.

Manchester United vs Manchester City

When? Matchweek 29

Where? Old Trafford

The Sky Blues run-in begins at Old Trafford. What state will neighbours United be in by this point? Disarray, just as they were in this fixture in late April? Or will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have got them back on track and heading for the Champions League?

The Red Devils' form going into this encounter could prove decisive in the title race, with just nine matches left following this Manchester derby.

Everton vs Liverpool

When? Matchweek 30

Where? Goodison Park

Liverpool experienced two hugely contrasting emotions in their two clashes with the Toffees last year. A last-gasp goal - bundled in by newly-anointed Reds legend Divock Origi - kept Jurgen Klopp's recruits within touching distance of City at the Premier League summit, sparking wild celebrations.

However, Everton exacted their revenge three months later, holding their rivals to a 0-0 draw, the stalemate allowing the Citizens to leapfrog Liverpool. They maintained their one-point advantage thereafter, meaning the final twist in the tale came at Goodison Park, to the delight of the Toffees faithful.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

When? Matchweek 31

Where? Stamford Bridge

This match-up is always a tough one to call. The four results between these two in 2019/20 were: 2-0 City, 2-0 Chelsea, 6-0 City and 0-0. There's a fair amount of variability, then.

As the season nears its conclusion, two potential challengers will lock horns at Stamford Bridge in a mammoth meeting. One side could deliver a knock-out blow, kicking the other out of the running for top spot.

Manchester City vs Liverpool

When? Matchweek 32

Where? Etihad Stadium

It's evidently going to be a fateful fortnight for Guardiola and his world-beaters. Immediately after the showdown at the Bridge, they welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium.

Their performance in these back-to-back fixtures will go some way to determining who will reign supreme in England. Secure consecutive victories and they could remain atop their throne; fall to successive defeats and they may be booted off of it.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

When? Matchweek 36

Where? Emirates Stadium

The Citizens have their week from hell during Easter, the Reds begin theirs in May with three top-flight matches remaining. First up it's an away trip to do battle with the Gunners, a game they drew during the previous campaign.

Nevertheless, they pummelled the north Londoners in the duo's most recent meeting, Roberto Firmino grabbing a hat-trick in a 5-1 demolition. Klopp may be needing a similar scoreline in 11 months time.

Liverpool vs Chelsea

When? Matchweek 37

Where? Anfield

Following the encounter with Arsenal, the Merseysiders host Chelsea at Anfield. They came good in similar circumstances this April, Mo Salah unleashing a venomous volley that totally bamboozled Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Blues' net.

Though the win ultimately proved inconsequential, it demonstrated the kind of belief and determination that is essential for successful sides to have. Next time around, sinking Chelsea could deliver that elusive Premier League title.