Real Madrid Supporters Call for Los Blancos to Sign Kylian Mbappe at Eden Hazard's Presentation

Real Madrid supporters were heard crying out for Los Blancos to sign Kylian Mbappe prior to Eden Hazard's official presentation on Thursday evening.

Hazard was presented in a Real Madrid shirt for the first time following his move from Chelsea where he greeted thousands of supporters at the Bernabeu shortly after completing a medical at La Moraleja University Hospital.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

While Real supporters were undeniably thrilled to witness Hazard parade around the stadium - kissing the badge in the process - they seemingly had other things on their mind before the Belgian made his grand entrance.

Marca report that the some 50,000 supporters were heard repeatedly chanting: "We want Mbappe! We want Mbappe!"

That's as clear a message as you're likely to hear.

Real have been routinely linked with a move for Mbappe, with recent reports claiming that the French star is now 'pushing' for a move to his dream club, but those claims remain unsubstantiated for the time being.

The report also tentatively claims that Mbappe's father is also trying to generate a move across to the Spanish capital, though Paris Saint-Germain are unsurprisingly unwilling to give an inch.

Real have already made a splash in the transfer market this summer as they look to rebuild after a thoroughly disappointing 2018/19 campaign which saw them fall well short on all fronts.

Alongside Hazard, Los Blancos have also snapped up Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Luka Jovic and, most recently, Ferland Mendy.

The La Liga giants may not be finished there as they are also being linked with both Manchester United's Paul Pogba, as well as Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele.