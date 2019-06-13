Southampton Confirm Signing of Moussa Djenepo From Standard Liège on 4-Year Deal

By 90Min
June 13, 2019

Southampton have confirmed the signing of Mali international Moussa Djenepo from Standard Liege on a four-year-contract for an undisclosed fee, subject to the relevant paperwork being completed on 1 July.

The 20-year-old winger scored eight goals in the Belgian Pro League last season and caught the eye of a number of European sides this summer.

Djenepo arrives at St Mary's as Ralph Hasenhuttl's first signing of both his tenure and the current transfer window. The player himself is currently away with the Mali national side for the Africa Cup of Nations, with whom he has earned eight senior caps to date.

Hasenhuttl said: "We are very happy to welcome Moussa as the first new player to join our team ahead of the upcoming season.

“He is an exciting player, with tremendous pace and good finishing abilities, who we have watched closely for some time. We have been impressed with how he has adapted to football in Europe and the impact he has had in many games, and we had an interest in him as recently as January, so I am pleased we are able to bring him into the club.

“He combines his quality with a good mentality and he is the right profile of player that we want to sign – still in the early part of his career, already with a lot of talent, but also with a great amount of potential that I believe we can help him to fulfil."

VIRGINIE LEFOUR/GettyImages

On signing for the Premier League outfit, Djenepo said: “It is something I am very proud of. It’s a dream come true. Southampton is a great club and I am very happy.


“I am looking forward to it and I want to get to know my new family. I can’t wait to be around my new teammates and work hard alongside them.”

